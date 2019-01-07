Cottage Bathrooms

Beaded-Board Bathrooms
Beaded board is the perfect cottage-style accent for baths; it's inexpensive, durable, and easy to install, plus it adds instant charm to any space. Steal one -- or more -- of these ideas to incorporate into your own bath.Read More
Bathtub Picks: Freestanding Traditional Bathtubs
Freestanding tubs add classic style to your bathroom. Check out our favorite traditional bathtubs, with manufacturer information included.Read More
Beach Bathroom Decor
Take your cue from seashore vistas -- employ beach bathroom decor to create a relaxing lavatory that flows with calming cadences, breezy design elements, and chic maritime motifs.Read More
Cottage Bathroom Ideas
The bright, airy nature of cottage decorating has the unique ability to both energize and relax the spirit. Bring that harmony to your bathroom retreat with these cottage decorating ideas.Read More
5 Ways to Create a Cottage Bath
Love the easy living look of a cottage style bathroom? It's easier than you think to get the look. Here are 5 ways to add cottage style to your bathroom.Read More
Welcome with a Modern Country Bath
A basement-level bathroom exudes a relaxed, lived-in look making visitors feel right at home.Read More