Cottage Bathrooms

Capture the warmth and beauty of cottage style in your bathroom. This charming decorating style can incorporate flea market finds, soothing color schemes, or eclectic accents. Get inspired by these cottage-style bathrooms and find the cottage look that is right for you.

Beaded-Board Bathrooms

Beaded board is the perfect cottage-style accent for baths; it's inexpensive, durable, and easy to install, plus it adds instant charm to any space. Steal one -- or more -- of these ideas to incorporate into your own bath.
Bathtub Picks: Freestanding Traditional Bathtubs

Freestanding tubs add classic style to your bathroom. Check out our favorite traditional bathtubs, with manufacturer information included.
Beach Bathroom Decor

Take your cue from seashore vistas -- employ beach bathroom decor to create a relaxing lavatory that flows with calming cadences, breezy design elements, and chic maritime motifs.
Cottage Bathroom Ideas

The bright, airy nature of cottage decorating has the unique ability to both energize and relax the spirit. Bring that harmony to your bathroom retreat with these cottage decorating ideas.
5 Ways to Create a Cottage Bath

Love the easy living look of a cottage style bathroom? It's easier than you think to get the look. Here are 5 ways to add cottage style to your bathroom.
Welcome with a Modern Country Bath

A basement-level bathroom exudes a relaxed, lived-in look making visitors feel right at home.
More Cottage Bathrooms

Beachy Cottage Bathroom

Inspired by a trip to the islands, these homeowners created a posh master bathroom inspired by the sea, sand, and sky.  
Country-Cottage Bathroom Ideas

Gain inspiration for remodeling your space with our favorite country-cottage bathrooms. Discover cottage color combos, country vanities, and the relaxing feeling that comes with it all.
Blue-and-White Cottage Bathroom Ideas

How to Decorate a Bathroom

White Bathroom Vanity Designs

Bathroom Decorating Ideas

