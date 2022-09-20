Our Best Bathroom Decorating Ideas

Bathroom decor might not always get as much thought as a living area or a bedroom, but it's where you go to unwind in the bath or get ready for the day, and it should be a place you enjoy. Thoughtful details like wallpaper, a gallery wall, unexpected furniture choices, and eye-catching colors can transform a bathroom from a strictly utilitarian space into a spa-worthy escape. Get inspired to make your own bathroom space, whether big or small, full of thoughtful details that are uplifting as well as functional so your day starts and ends on a good note.

Frances Janisch

1. Add Bathroom Wallpaper

Bold wallpaper with a large-scale design can actually make a small bathroom look bigger. Simple gold finishes and coordinating hand towels let this bathroom's pretty geometric print be the focal point without competing. When shopping for bathroom wallpaper, make sure to select a style that's waterproof. Wallpaper your outlets, too, for a seamless look that lets your bathroom decor shine.

James Nathan Schroder

2. Tile a Backsplash

For a hardworking bathroom, install a tile backsplash that stands up to daily toothbrushing, shaving, and handwashing. This space cleverly employs simple white hexagon tiles on the wall to add subtle texture. Wood floors and a modern farmhouse vanity create a look that is simple but with plenty of style. Fresh flowers and a simple tray complete the bathroom decor and add color and storage to the vanity surface.

Laura Moss

3. Install a Board-and-Batten Wall

Sometimes wallpapering just a portion of a bathroom wall does the trick. Here, a white board and batten wall treatment allows a bold buffalo check design and intricate wood vanity to pop. Small penny tile is another nice counterpoint to the large-scale wallpaper. Plenty of linen storage and towel hooks keep the top of the vanity stays clean with just a few potted plants and perfume as bathroom decor.

Jason Donnelly

4. Add Bathroom Storage

Keep your bathroom vanity sparse by using wall space as storage. A sliding wood cabinet works well for bigger items, and clear acrylic shelving stores everyday items, including nail and hair supplies. Jewelry organized on simple hooks prevents chains from getting tangled and makes it easy to accessorize in the morning.

Brie Williams

5. Choose a Classic Color Scheme

A graphic black-and-white color scheme always makes an impact. Classic daisy penny tile and black-and-white accessories look clean and crisp against a subway tile wall. A white floating shelf blends into the background so the bathroom decorations can shine. Add artwork and flowers to open shelves alongside practical items like cotton rounds and skincare products.

Annie Schlechter

6. Make It Accessible

A tiered vanity not only adds visual interest to a bathroom but it's also more accessible. In this bathroom, the drawer pulls are turned upside down to make them easier to grab, and stripes of light pink ceramic tile showcase the double vanity. Round, gold mirrors add a midcentury element and complement the finish on the faucet, hardware, and grab bars. A simple piece of landscape art warms up a white wall.

James Nathan Schroder

7. Hang a Gallery Wall

Gaze at a custom gallery wall complete with your favorite artwork while taking a warm bath. In addition to framed art, feature three-dimensional objects, such as vintage signs or a series of small floating shelves. Instead of a traditional vanity, a bureau is repurposed for use in this bathroom. A tray on top with a lamp and fresh flowers pulls it all together.

David A. Land

8. Incorporate Bright Colors

A small bathroom is a perfect place to try out a bright wall color, and green is a surprisingly soothing choice. Accent bold walls with art in simple frames. Here, it's paired with rattan baskets and wall hangings that add warmth and texture to the wall. A colorful shower curtain and hand towel continue the color palette.

Laura Moss

9. Install a Floating Shelf

A floating shelf is a great way to showcase bathroom decor. Plus, the shelf itself adds a focal point, especially when styled with plants and pretty yet practical jars of bath salts or cotton balls. Decanting products into glass containers is both an easy way to decorate a bathroom, and a helpful visual reminder of what you already own.

Adam Albright

10. Incorporate a Storage Ladder

A DIY ladder shelf is both beautiful and functional when used in a bathroom. The lower, wider shelves work well for storing towels and extra shower supplies, while upper shelves can be used for displaying potted plants, toiletries, or small accents. A colorful fringed rug adds warmth and traditional style to this modern bathroom.