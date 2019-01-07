Bathroom Decorating & Design

Create a bathroom you'll love with features that suit your style. Find your favorite look and get started with these bath decorating and design ideas for traditional, modern, country, and cottage spaces. Although a bathroom is a functional space, that doesn't mean it can't be without flair.

Accent Walls Are In: The 8 Best Bathroom Trends to Try in 2020

We talked to industry experts to find out which bathroom trends, both big and small, will be popular in the new year.
8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Huge in 2019

Give your bathroom a refresh for the New Year with these stylish decorating ideas, including gray cabinetry, smart technology, and spa-worthy features. 
Clever Teen Bathroom Storage Ideas

Thanks to better storage and easy DIY projects, this once-dated bath now accommodates three teenagers with style. See what smart design solutions they used that you can do, too!
Beautiful Ways to Work Brass into Your Bathroom

In both vintage and modern styles, brass has been given new life and a new look in the bathroom. On its own or paired with other similar finishes, the warm hue of beautiful brass will complement the bath and make a bold statement.
DIY Hollywood Light Fixture Upgrade

Say goodbye to your outdated bathroom lights. This chic DIY drum shade project will give them a wow-worthy update.
DIY Gold Bathroom Hardware

Go for gold without going broke. This clever hack transforms basic bath hardware into glitzy gold features.
Rustic Bathroom Ideas

Rough surfaces, natural nuances, and weathered patinas combine with polished finishes and fashionable fittings in these 18 rustic bathrooms that are sure to inspire.
12 Ways to Create a Calming Bath

It's time to ditch the myth that spa-like bathrooms are only for ritzy hotels. You can easily create your own calming oasis by employing a few intentional techniques. From cool color schemes to tantalizing textural themes, these 12 stylish spaces serve as proof that a calming bath is within your grasp.
Mediterranean Bath Designs You'll Want to See

Mirror, Mirror: Bathroom Mirrors That Will Make You Look GOOD

Trendy Bathroom Lights? They DO Exist!

Farmhouse Bathrooms

How to Choose Bathroom Wallpaper

Today's various easy-to-wipe-down wallpapers come equipped with heat- and water-resistant options ideal for steamy bathrooms. Find your perfect bathroom wallpaper with these innovative new ways to add pattern to your space.

How to Make a Lucite Towel Bar

Must-See Luxury Bathrooms

Dramatic Bathroom Architecture

Bathtub Picks: Freestanding Traditional Bathtubs

Bathroom Design Details You Can't Ignore

Our Best Ideas for a Bathroom Backsplash

15 Ways to Organize Bathroom Cabinets

Easy DIY Bathroom Projects

Traditional Style Dream Bathroom

Simple Nature-Inspired Bathroom

A Coastal-Inspired Guest Bathroom

A Contemporary Tiled Bathroom

Style Watch: Contemporary Baths

A 72-Square-Foot Bathroom Gets a Fresh Look

Two Zen Bathroom Tours

Before & After Bathrooms: Contemporary Baths

A Small Bath Gets a Modern Makeover

Old-World Bathroom Design Ideas

A Preppy Bathroom with Classic Finishes

Contemporary Bathroom Ideas

Before & After Bathrooms: Traditional Baths

Bath Makeover Tour: Bath Suite with Old-Hollywood Glamour

Bathroom Tour: Light & Contemporary

Our Favorite User Bathrooms

Eclectic Bathroom Design

Eclectic Bathroom Design

Read More
