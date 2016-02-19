28 Neutral Bathroom Ideas That Are Far From Boring
Dark Neutral Bathroom Ideas
Neutral bathrooms aren't all bright whites and beiges. Try saturated shades of gray and rich wood tones to give your bathroom a bold look without using splashy colors. In this dark neutral bathroom, walls coated in a stormy gray paint color repeat a shade found in the slate floor tile. The lower portion of the wall is painted white to keep the space from feeling too dark. A stained wood vanity adds warmth and dimension.
White and Wood Bathroom
White subway tile provides a sleek, easy-to-clean surface for bathroom walls and showers, but it can feel cold and impersonal in large doses. To warm up a tiled bathroom, introduce rich neutral colors such as browns and wood tones. Here, a dark-stained wood vanity contrasts the tile's bright white surface, while lines of chocolate-brown accent tile bring a hint of warmth to walls and the marble-tiled floor.
Glamorous Neutral Bathroom
Opt for a high-contrast pairing of black and white for a glam take on neutral bathroom colors. Here, the walk-in shower's black subway tiles stand out against white grout lines, while marble sinks and floor tiles add a luxe feel. The gleaming brass finish on hardware and fixtures acts almost as an accent color, bringing personality and shine to this neutral bathroom.
Neutral Bathroom Textures
A wide range of tones and textures ensures a neutral bathroom color scheme will never be dull. In this eclectic bathroom, cool mid-range gray on the slate floors and walls stands in dynamic contrast to the white surfaces in the space. Weathered wood tones fall in the middle and impart a peaceful serenity. For added texture and details, a driftwood mirror frame, chunky woven baskets, sleek subway tile, and an industrial metal light fixture round out the material mix.
Elegant Neutral Bathroom
Neutral bathroom colors set a sophisticated tone that can still feel warm and cozy. Here, elegant floor-length linen drapes offer privacy to anyone lingering in this neutral bathroom's claw-foot tub. Shimmering glass droplets dangle from a filigree chandelier above, while dynamic floor tiles laid herringbone-style augment the natural veining of marble to add interest at ground level.
Classic Black-and-White Bathroom
Neutral bathroom color schemes offer timeless style, and black-and-white is a classic combination. White beaded board walls and dark flooring visually heighten this small but stylish neutral bath. Shiny finishes, including a curvaceous faucet, metal vanity legs, and silver tub feet, add interest.
Mixing Neutral Materials
Subtle details bring life to a neutral color palette without taking away from its calming effect. Here, pebbled walls, metallic porcelain tiles, and a wood ledge introduce interesting tactile surfaces. The dark flooring amplifies the barely noticeable color variations in the wall treatment by drawing out its texture.
Warm Neutral Bathroom
Neutral paint colors with a warm undertone keep bathrooms cozy rather than cold. Charcoal-colored planks that read more beige than silver add rustic style to this master bathroom. Honey-hued floors and plenty of soft textures, including an animal hide rug and fluffy towels in open storage, make the space feel warm and welcoming.
Neutral Bathroom Tile
A variety of neutral tile treatments can help keep an all-white bathroom from falling flat. A statement wall of marble tiles, for example, provides pretty contrast with penny-round tile flooring. Midcentury modern accessories, including brass fixtures and a vanity with hairpin legs, usher in a funky retro vibe.
Neutral Patterns
Large-format decorative tiles span the length of this master bath to provide style underfoot. The swirling pattern repeats on classic Roman shades, which incorporate the chocolaty hue of the neutral bathroom's furniture. Pops of bright white, including marble countertops and European-style sconces, balance a dark vanity and built-in medicine cabinet.
Luxurious Neutral Bathroom
Use patterns and a variety of warm and cool hues to enliven a neutral bath. Trellislike wallpaper, which features cool gray and taupe tones, echoes the diamond design of a mosaic tile "rug" in this luxurious master bath. A stark white ceiling contrasts the room's multiple patterns to draw the eyes upward toward a glamorous pendant light.
Blue as a Neutral
Shades of beige aren't your only option when it comes to a neutral bathroom. Blues that tilt toward gray can also serve as a neutral, creating a calming atmosphere. Offset their cool nature with warm wood floors and bright white accents.
Neutral Bathroom Glamour
Get a luxe look in your neutral bathroom with glitzy finishes. Metallic floral wallpaper in this pretty powder room stands out against white wall panels and a floating wood vanity with a serpentine front. Shiny surfaces throughout reflect light to expand the space.
Beige Bathroom Design
Introduce warm neutral color into your bathroom with accessories. Here, pleated burlap curtains, a leopard-print bench seat, and botanical artwork, all in shades of brown, pop against light beige walls. Dark paint on the built-in bathtub grounds the look.
Neutral Gray Bathroom
Richly grained marble introduces elegance this master bath. The beautifully polished Equator Marmara marble tile shimmers in multiple shades of gray in the shower, on the tub surround, and on the floor. The black-and-white animal print stool offers a fun, organic counterpoint to the rigidly geometric quality of the gray marble. The walls are covered in a silvery paper that brings a metallic sparkle to the room.
Dark Neutral Wood Tones
Using a standout dark tone will make a neutral bathroom memorable. Here, the deep walnut vanity and medicine cabinet frame ground the subtle color scheme while giving the warm whites and putty walls dimension. Large mirrors reflect light to keep the space from feeling too dark.
Colorful-Leaning Neutrals
Look for grays or browns with a colorful undertone for a more dynamic take on a neutral bathroom color scheme. Here, a blue-leaning charcoal gray is a striking partner to this bathroom's marble surfaces, mosaic tile, white vanity, and silver details. The strong wall color also helps temper the bright white used in the space.
Neutral Bathroom Inspiration
Like fabrics in living rooms and bedrooms, tile can be a smart inspiration for a bathroom color scheme. Once you find a design you love, pull tones from the tile to use for paint colors and other finishes. Here, grays and taupes in a mosaic tile pattern are reflected in the room's engineered concrete countertop, limed wood-look vanity, and limestone wall color.
Rustic-Industrial Neutral Bathroom
A neutral color scheme can help you embody a particular style in your bathroom. Here, shades of gray and warm wood tones convey a rustic-industrial look. The warm gray walls and hammered metal medicine cabinets pick up on the veins of gray in the weathered wood vanities. Farmhouse-inspired light fixtures and faucets carry the gray color scheme and style persona. Additions of crisp white keep the scheme from looking murky.
White and Brown Bathroom
In this neutral bathroom, floor-length drapery panels in a dramatic diamond pattern bring a hint of living-room luxury to the freestanding bathtub. A palette of chocolate brown and creamy white establishes a setting that is rich and warm. White subway tiles wrap the room to nearly door height, providing a textured backdrop for a handsome walnut vanity. The warm brown color on the ceiling brings the ceiling height down and makes the tall room feel cozy.
Vintage-Style Bathroom
In this refurbished 1920s master bath, a contemporary paint palette of warm white and pale gray makes flea market furnishings shine. The sink, plumbed into a vintage dresser, combines style and function, while an antique apothecary cabinet holds supplies in old-fashioned style. Beaded-board wainscoting injects subtle white-on-white pattern around the room, while the large woven towel basket provides interesting texture.
Bathroom with Neutral Antiques
Salvaged finds, including flooring, fixtures, and a tin-tile mirror frame, bring character to a guest bathroom. The natural patina of worn and reclaimed surfaces dictates the serene neutral palette. The antique tub and an old table repurposed for the vanity stand out against quiet wheat-colored walls. Taupe linen panels hang from rings, lending an easy elegance around the tub. Knotty pine flooring was salvaged from a 200-year-old warehouse.
Nature-Inspired Neutral Bathroom
Birch woods wallpaper in shades of taupe inspired the color palette for this powder room redo. A fresh coat of white paint complements the wallpaper and contrasts with the dark ebony stain on the hardwood floor. The modern vanity, console table, shaded sconces, and brushed-nickel hardware add to the sophisticated look.
Monochromatic Gray Bathroom
An easy-to-live with shade of medium gray takes center stage in this neutral bathroom. Horizontal tongue-and-groove paneling brings texture to the monochromatic scheme. A white marble countertop with gray veining keys off the room's primary color, while adding a visual break in the sea of gray.
Cottage-Style Neutral Bathroom
Cottage elements in white and beige give this small bath a charming new look. Formerly clad in pink fixtures and tile, the soft and timeless neutral palette brings the room back to its stylistic roots while remaining modern in its amenities. White-painted tin tiles gives texture and depth to a ceiling once covered in dated popcorn. White subway tile and crisply painted beaded board visually expand the walls and reflect light throughout the space. White fixtures provide tone-on-tone silhouettes in classic forms. Beige tiles grouted in gray mimic brick and add warmth to the floor.
Bright White Bathroom
White-on-white isn't for everyone, but in the right applications, the results can be quite stunning. In this elegant bathroom, a mix of sheens and details bring a monochromatic white palette to life. Glossy tilework and mirrored surfaces contrast the matte finish on the cabinetry and walls. Fluted moldings and a groin-vault ceiling lend architectural interest to the sea of white, while silver accents introduce glamour.
Warm White Bathroom Colors
Hues with yellow undertones cast white in a warm light. Keeping the variations subtle within a room will impart a clean, serene look that's anything but sterile. Calacatta gold marble countertops embody the warm approach to whites in this bathroom and coordinate with the white vanities and barely-beige walls. Antique mirrors, tubular sconces, and nickel faucets lend vintage appeal to the color scheme.
Mixed-Neutral Bathroom
Mixing white with a mid-tone neutral strikes a happy balance between strong and soft. Here, a white vanity and white subway tile pairs with sandy countertops, stone-look sconces, circular floor tiles, and matching accent wall tiles. Mottled textures and patterns give the common color more interesting appeal.