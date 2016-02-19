Blue Bathroom Design Ideas
Soothing Blue Bath
Walls of sky blue glass subway tiles give off the reflective qualities of water in this simple bathroom. A freestanding white tub with a sleek gooseneck tub faucet offers a quiet place to soak, while a contemporary pendant light is an unexpected touch. The bright turquoise-painted rattan stool adds a touch of whimsy.
Classic Blue, Updated
Irregular-shape tiles, mimicking alligator skin, give classic blue a new twist. Richly stained wood trim frames the tile, bringing the room to a new level of sophistication. Above the tile, the walls are painted a blue-tinted white to unite both wall styles.
Pale Blue Bathroom
Although the overall look of the room is simple and soothing, pattern abounds in this handsome, traditional bath. Whisper-blue walls and woodwork team with white tile wainscoting, a marble countertop and tub surround, and an intricate floor crafted from marble mosaic tiles. Note that the small floor tiles and resulting number of grout lines mean a less-slippery surface, which is important in a high-humidity environment. Dark accents (navy towel details, bronze humidors, and a wood footstool) contrast with their light, bright surroundings.
Blue-and-Black Bath
Black accents -- mirror frame, storage cabinet, and Roman shade details -- stand up to the power of electric blue walls in this tiny bath. Dark grout enhances the patterned precision of the tiled floor, while crisp white woodwork and a pedestal sink balance the room¿s darker influences. Decorative vases in crayon colors add a festive touch to the built-in bookshelves. Create a more traditional look by painting the bookshelves white and filling them with dramatic black pieces.
Elegantly Blue
Country French blue speaks well to an elegant aesthetic. Here, the hue is paired with creamy tile on the shower surround, above the vanity, and on the floor. Rubbed-bronze light fixtures, faucets, and cabinet hardware deliver weight and add a restrained shine to the space.
Contemporary Blue Bath
Endowed with plenty of natural light, this master bath makes the most of it with a palette inspired by the beach. Bright blue walls, misty blue mosaic tiles on the tub surround, and mottled slate floor tiles provide a seaside experience. Water meets sand and stone when the glass-tiled vanity wall intersects with a honed granite countertop and maple vanity. White woodwork, a curvaceous vessel sink, and a tub provide a frothy counterpoint to this surf-inspired interior.
Bright Country Blue
Rustic in approach yet modern in color, this bath melds country charm with electric hues for a memorable look. While the vanity and window frame are a crisp turquoise, a washed-out version of nearly the same hue appears on the time-worn wainscoting. Clean, white walls and traditional plank flooring remain subtle, letting the aqua-colored stars of the bathroom shine through.
Blue-and-Silver Bath
Emphasizing an elegant attitude, this bath combines pale blue walls with an oversize silver-framed mirror and silvertone fixtures to create a look of luxury. A large white-painted vintage dresser was repurposed as a vanity by adding a white slab countertop, twin oval sinks, and vintage-look faucets with cross handles. Below, the original hexagonal tile harkens back to the early 20th century. Clear glass vases and jars add a bit of sparkle, but silver or pewter ones would drive home the look of elegance initiated with the mirror frame.
Teal-and-Beige Bath
Gorgeous teal tiles turn this under-the-roof shower surround into a stunning escape. Glass walls and doors allow the shower's beauty to be seen from any spot in the room, including the oversize soaking tub on a raised platform. Sand-color floor tiles and painted walls add a beachy vibe to the scene. A striped runner carries the beauty of blue throughout the space.
Blue-and-Cream Powder Room
Turtles and other sea creatures float by in wallpaper printed in shades of blue, and the ocean motifs set the tone for the rest of this bath's decor. Creamy-white beaded-board paneling offers a tranquil backdrop to white fixtures and a tailored sink skirt in sky blue dotted Swiss fabric. Shell-inspired accessories -- wall sconces, soap dish, and decorative objects -- continue the oceanic theme in this tranquil space.
Blue-and-Brown Powder Room
Stormy-blue rectangular mosaic tiles line the walls of this eclectic powder room that combines old and new motifs. A Celtic- inspired mirror with a distressed metallic frame contrasts beautifully with the contemporary maple vanity below. Layers of neutrals -- a white sink, dark brown honed granite countertop, and blond wood -- add to the sophistication of this room. A sleek wall-mount faucet with cross-bar handles adds the final touch.
Periwinkle Bath
Sweetly romantic, this small bathroom combines white subway-tile walls with a sea-inspired floor of periwinkle glass mosaic tiles. A white console sink with curvaceous legs and deck adds a sensuous silhouette. Periwinkle and green towels offer the fresh colors of spring foliage, while polished nickel fixtures gleam against white surfaces. Leaving the floor sans rug makes the most of the tiles' subtle variations in color.
Bath with Blue-Striped Walls
Small but comfy, this vintage bath combines blue-and-white-striped wallpaper and white beaded-board wainscoting for a trip back in time. A Victorian-style slipper tub offers accommodations fit for a queen. Underneath, a pretty but practical floor combines white field tiles with blue dots for an old-fashioned look. A simple woven shade offers privacy and another layer of texture in a mostly white room.
Blue-and-Brown Bath
Light blue walls set the stage for a trendy brown-and-blue color scheme that showcases an espresso-stained vanity and a romantic brown paisley shower curtain. The dark browns are balanced by a white subway-tile shower surround and beaded-board wainscoting atop a basket-weave tiled floor in taupe, brown, and white. Silvertone fixtures and hardware add a subtle gleam to the mix.
Blue and Ivory Bath
Soft ivory tones in the pedestal sink and wall sconces warm up a cool bath sheathed in blue-and-white mosaic tiles. The polished-nickel bridge faucet pops against the blue wall, while an oval mirror framed in white mimics shapes and colors seen in the wall treatment below.
Blue Paisley Bath
Blue paisley wallpaper adds an exotic touch to a small powder room sheathed in white field tiles. Below, a console sink with geometric lines stands up to the intricacies of the figured wall. A glass-door medicine chest reflects the bright blue walls opposite the sink. The wallpaper's shades and tints of blue offer color cues for accessorizing the room with similarly hued objects and linens.
Sky Blue Bathroom
Sky blue walls welcome the sun through skylights and windows in this top-of-the-house setting for a master bath. Crisp, white Craftsman trim and vintage-style wainscoting help recapture this bungalow's historic charm. Marble countertops complement the simple color scheme, while period-appropriate faucets and hardware add character.