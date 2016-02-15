Stylish Bathroom Color Schemes

Blue + White + Black
Temper multiple shades of blue with monochromatic accents. In this powder room, blue patterned wallpaper provides a fun backdrop for a DIY dresser-turned-vanity painted a similar shade. The satin paint on the vanity complements the black granite's polished sheen. The bathroom artwork incorporates both blue and black for a cohesive color scheme.
Khaki + Gray + Canary Yellow
Take traditional shades like tan and gray to the next level with a pop of citrus color. Lemony accents brighten this otherwise monochromatic bathroom. Provide depth to the room and set off light khaki-color walls painted in an eggshell sheen by installing rich gray board-and-batten wainscoting painted in a satin sheen. This DIY project is surprisingly easy but makes a noticeable improvement.
Pink + White + Black
Barbie's dream house has nothing on this beautiful bathroom color scheme. A splash of pink on the vanity and pretty black-and-white floral wallpaper provide feminine flair. Clean white countertops, polished-nickel accents, and glass hardware sparkle against the pink vanity. Be sure to choose a paint with high sheen for a luxurious glossy look you're sure to love. With reflective paints, it is important to sand the surface well before painting.
Sage + White
All you need is a splash of new tile to bask in the calming atmosphere of a simple, subdued color scheme inspired by nature. Tile on this bathtub surround shimmers with various shades of light green. The natural hue feels fresh with white wall color, tile flooring, and marble countertops. A section of hardwood flooring continues the earthy scheme and contributes warmth. If you are painting the tile yourself, be sure to remove the glossy surface with sandpaper before using the paint.
Purple + White + Brown
Evoke regal elegance in your bathroom with pretty purple walls. Here, a rich eggplant shade continues in honeycomb floor tiles. A white vanity and neutral wall trim prevent the hue from becoming too heavy. Chocolaty brown, seen on a footstool, brings warmth to the bathroom color scheme. Instead of ordinary paint, opt for a grass-cloth wallpaper. When painting over existing grass-cloth, keep in mind that it may take more coats than usual to cover all the grooves in the texture. An oil-base primer will help prep the intended area.
Favorite Bathroom Paint Colors
Ready to make a splash in your bathroom? Start with our favorite bathroom paint colors!
Fire-Engine Red + Crisp White
Don't be afraid to go bold with your bathroom color scheme. A bright red vanity shouts sophistication when paired with traditional accents like an ornate mirror, vintage chrome faucet, and sparkling wall sconces. Prevent a small space from becoming too busy by embracing loud color on a single item or wall. DIY these all-white wall accents with the help of an antique mirror and white spray paint. Use painters tape on the mirror to protect the surface.
Rose + Soft Blue + Greige
Soft pastels become sophisticated with a warm neutral and plenty of texture. Here, marble floors and greige walls ground pretty blue and pink accents. When painting a room of this grandeur, don't forget to lay a drop cloth over the marble floor for protection. Hang luxurious curtains and place plush furniture to offset the shiny surrounding surfaces. These warm additions will keep your bathroom color scheme from feeling cold.
Navy + Red + White
Traditional Americana colors—red, white, and blue—look upscale when thoughtfully incorporated. Bold navy and white stripes make this small bathroom appear larger than it really is. Achieve crisp lines by ensuring your painters tape is pressed firmly to the wall before dipping the brush in paint. With red accents kept to a minimum, the space feels lively and inviting rather than cliche.
Gray + Charcoal + Yellow + Sky Blue
Soft gray tile lends a neutral backdrop for sunny-yellow and sky-blue accents in this calming bathroom. The polka-dot towel display features a cheery motif that picks up on the bathroom's accessories and crisp white walls. Before taking the leap to an all-white room, consider your light source. Bathrooms with a direct light source, such as a skylight, may do better with a grayish white or cream hue.
Grape + Forest Green + White
Add charm to a cottage bathroom with splashy purple and forest green. Seen here in a border of wallpaper, the colors stimulate without overwhelming and draw the eyes upward to visually expand the small space. Reflect the coziness of cottage style by installing crisp white shiplap beneath. Aside from extreme rough patches, don't sand down imperfections on your shiplap boards; the small bumps and scratches are what give it that rustic feel.
Cerulean + Orange + Chocolate Brown
Kick up calming blues with spots of energetic orange. Blue-gray vanity color tempers the brightness of orange artwork and accessories. Remove all drawers and sand all surfaces to ensure the best painting conditions. A rich brown stool and matching door frame cozy things up. Make this color upgrade easy on yourself by leaning artwork against the wall casually instead of reaching for the hammer and nails.
Chartreuse + Gray + White
Skeptical of wallpaper? Have a test run in the bathroom to learn the best application techniques! Large-scale chartreuse blooms climb the walls as a bold backdrop for the crisp white pedestal sink. A brushed-nickel faucet and metal-frame mirror offer gleaming companionship with the wallcovering's gray stems and leaves.
Black + Yellow + White
Give your bathroom a tile makeover. Classic white subway tile mixes with vintage finds, such as the old farm stool and a refurbished wall sink. If painting over old tile, always use latex or epoxy paint as a primer. These will adhere to the tile surface, unlike other common paints. The underside of the sink is painted a matte black, while yellow and black accents dot the room.
Black + Tan + Mahogany
The walls of this masculine bath are covered with natural shiplap in tones of light tan. The mahogany vanity and marble countertop ground the space and add a strong sense of style. To add a solid look to your bathroom, build your mirrors a pair of custom-fit frames in a vintage black hue. Carry the black into the trim for a cohesive look.
Fiery Orange + White
The bold orange wall color adds warmth and a splash of youthful energy to this kids bathroom. Crisp white beaded board adorns the lower portion of the walls, while the tub and its surround are covered with square white tiles that match the vintage look of the bathroom trough sink. Paint the underside of the exposed sink black to prevent the white from becoming too overwhelming. Also, remember to use a primer when painting with bright hues. This important step will save you from using several coats of paint to get the job done.
How to Paint a Room
Painting is one of the easiest ways to bring color to your decor. Here's how to paint a room like a pro.
White + Butter Yellow
A color palette of warm yellow and crisp white creates a vintage vibe in this master bathroom. White-painted paneling covers three-fourths of the bathroom's walls, while the upper portion features a sunny-yellow hue. Paint thick, dark grout lines throughout the shower and floor tiling to emphasize the bathroom's vintage aesthetic. Quick tip: Use a foam brush when painting grout to prevent brush hairs from coming loose.
Dove Gray + Gold
Want to put a regal twist on your master bath? Head to the paint aisle and purchase metallic gray paint. Apply the hue in thick, uneven strokes for a unique look. Here, the luxurious Carrara marble countertop on the walnut vanity base mirrors the soothing gray on the walls. The shimmering gold mirror frame above the vanity subtly bounces light from the nearby window, echoing the room's gleaming chrome fixtures.
Pistachio + Baby Blue + Yellow
This tiny bathroom has big style, thanks to an analogous color scheme of green, yellow, and blue. To create the illusion of more height, the walls were outfitted with narrow-plank beaded board and the ceiling was painted a soft blue hue. When painting the ceiling a different color than the walls, remember to outfit the trim in painters tape. Decorative elements scattered throughout the space, such as the window treatments, hand towels, and sconce shades, incorporate splashes of green and yellow.
Black + White
White-painted walls, wispy white countertops, and contrasting tile flooring look grounded with a collection of black accents in this master bathroom. Inexpensive accessories, such as the thin black frame and black terra-cotta pots, make this look easy to re-create. The bathroom's modern black-and-white color scheme draws a unique juxtaposition to its natural wood furnishings.
Tan + Smoke Gray + Mahogany
In this bathroom, grass-cloth walls, rich mahogany woodwork, and built-ins work together to create a room with character. The shower enclosure features glazed grayish-blue Moroccan tiles along the walls and marble flooring underfoot, both of which add cool, contrasting color. Since grass-cloth walls are difficult to paint, we recommend testing a small out-of-the-way section first. A makeover of this grandeur may seem daunting, but it is so worth it in the end.
Purple + Coffee
Pairing dark colors doesn't feel gloomy in this bathroom. Dusky amethyst walls and coffee-color cabinets work beautifully with a mix of white, iridescent, and clear glass tiles, along with expansive mirrors. Make your own mosaic backsplash to lighten up an existing dark vintage color scheme.
Powder Blue + White + Walnut
In this bathroom, white beaded board and soft blue walls lend a barely-there backdrop for a rich walnut vanity and shimmering chrome furnishings. The walnut cabinet base helps the airy color palette feel grounded. The bathroom's chrome furnishings reflect and bounce light around the room to add subtle sparkle. Re-create this look inexpensively with faux marble countertop contact paper.
Powder Blue + Buff Beige + White
White tile and colored walls are the bathroom standard. Flip your old bathroom on its head with this unique color combo. Powder blue tile looks cool and clean as this bath's statement feature. Dress the rest of the room in soft whites to not distract from the tile work. Match the wall color with the blue tile by asking your local paint expert for a white with cool tones.
Ocean Blue + Sandy Brown + White
A soft palette of watery blue, sandy brown, and white creates a beachy vibe in this bathroom. The painted vanity cabinet matches the color of the walls, creating a seamless look. When painting cabinet doors, we recommend an oil-base paint or a water-base latex paint for the topcoat for a durable shell. Get inspired by this look by adding a mosaic tile backsplash to your bathroom for a hint of sparkle and vintage appeal.
Raspberry + Black
You've probably never thought to match your trim to a tile backsplash, but that's exactly what you should do to achieve this luxurious look.The marble tile on the lower portion of the walls adds smooth texture, which is echoed by the trim along the ceiling. A cheerful pink hue on the upper portion of this bathroom's walls lends an unexpected splash of color to the predominantly neutral scheme. Don't forget to cover the marble before painting the walls. Mirrored cabinet fronts on the black-painted vanity ensure the piece doesn't overwhelm the small bathroom space.