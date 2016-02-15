Stylish Bathroom Color Schemes

You've probably never thought to match your trim to a tile backsplash, but that's exactly what you should do to achieve this luxurious look.The marble tile on the lower portion of the walls adds smooth texture, which is echoed by the trim along the ceiling. A cheerful pink hue on the upper portion of this bathroom's walls lends an unexpected splash of color to the predominantly neutral scheme. Don't forget to cover the marble before painting the walls. Mirrored cabinet fronts on the black-painted vanity ensure the piece doesn't overwhelm the small bathroom space.