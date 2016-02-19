Baths with Stylish Color Combinations
Midnight Blue + Turquoise + Green Apple
In this half bath, one wall of patterned wallpaper is all it takes to make a bold statement. Bright green mixes with turquoise and a deep blue to form a one-of-a-kind color palette. A rustic wood vanity adds character to the space while white accessories brighten the room. The round mirror mimics the floral patterned wall and makes the space feel larger. Bathroom remodel ideas like this are great for a guest or teen bathroom.
Citron Green + Dark Gray + Creamy White
This almost-yellow shade of green is just enough color to add a signature style to this calming bath. Dark gray tile is used on the floor to ground the look. Creamy white finishes throughout the bathroom, including a subway tile backsplash and a white countertop on the vanity, contrasts the bright paint shade. Muted neutral colors offset the striking citron green.
Seafoam + Cottage White + Silver
Subtle yet stunning is the name of the bathroom color schemes in this house. Gleaming white and silver surfaces are left looking cottage-friendly thanks to seafoam green walls. Dark grout on the floor and the shower add visual interest to the planes of white.
Color Combinations: The Right Foundation
The secret to a fab bathroom color combination? The perfect paint color. Here are some of our top picks to inspire bathroom ideas for your own home. Once your color scheme has been chosen, the rest of the bathroom remodel will come easily.
Ocean Blue + Sandy White + Wood Tones
Who wouldn't want to experience the color of a tropical ocean every day? Popular paint colors for bathrooms often mimic hues you'd find on vacation. Here, the blue-green hue lends a playful vibe to a sleek, modern aesthetic. Subtle variations in tone keep the tile from coming off as garish, while wood tones and off-whites warm up the space.
Chalkboard Black + Walnut + Pure White
This not-quite-black brings drama without being melodramatic. In this bathroom, the almost-black colors on the wall, the tub exterior, and the slate floor form a nice ribbon on continuity, while white shiplap paneling lightens the look. A midtone walnut vanity continues the commitment to strong tones, but the warm finish adds earthy appeal. In bathroom designs with strong neutrals, adding a pop of color or two via accessories will bring the space to life.
Pebble Gray + Mustard Yellow
Bathroom remodel ideas that test decor norms can be worth the risk. Weathered-wood paneled walls lend character and texture to the sleek gray vanity. A trio of sleek sconces and dark floor tiles give the room a contemporary feel, while mustard yellow hand towels add in a punch of color. White accents give relief and a wood pocket door plays off of the rustic paneling to complete the room.
Cherry Red + Lakeside Blue + Bisque
In a space typically awash in neutral paint colors, we say "kudos" for going fearless, as in, pairing a cherry red vanity with a blue-tiled shower. Bold color combos would be amiss if it weren't for carefully placed details and supporting neutrals. Geometric moldings on the vanity, a metallic shimmer in the tile, neutral walls, and wood floors do the trick in this bathroom.
Gray + White
Cool, clean, and classic, this neutral color scheme treats gray as an accent color on the floor and in veined marble wainscoting. Texture plays a big part in this traditional bathroom design's ambience. The floor features an intricate herringbone pattern of rectangular tiles, bordered in black, white, and gray. Large-format rectangular tiles form the wainscoting, and gleaming polished-nickel fixtures pop against the quiet background. A matte-finish painted wall recedes against crisp white medicine cabinets.
Nautical Blue + Terra-Cotta Orange
Old meets new in a bathroom that combines vintage-style fixtures with a thoroughly modern wall tiled in orange and blue. The complementary bathroom wall colors give the bath an energetic personality, while the classic white fixtures and deep baseboard create a place for the eye to rest. White or blue linens pick up colors used in the mosaic without looking abrasive (as orange might).
Peach + Bronze + White
Layered bathroom colors create a soothing yet elegant bath in peach, bronze, and white. Hand-glazed, peach-color subway tiles were chosen for the wall because of their irregularity. The floor boasts a basket-weave tile pattern in white and bronze, the latter of which picks up the dark bronze of tiles used elsewhere in the room. Woodwork and built-in cabinets are painted a dreamy white.
Yellow + Gray + White
An all-white bathroom gets an energy boost with accents of yellow and gray. Yellow accents sit atop a gray vanity, brightening up the bathroom color scheme. A simple patterned shower curtain emphasizes the shower area and adds a sophisticated dark gray to the mix. Light gray flooring contrasts white walls while looking simple and clean.
Latte Brown + Apple Green + Hot Pink
Have fun with bathroom paint colors the easy way. Start with a neutral base for walls and surfaces, then pick one or two accent colors. In this bath, the muted brown walls serve as a subtle backdrop for the vibrant green and pink accents, but the hue is just rich enough to have a commanding presence.
Pale Pink + Bright White
This space gets its romantic and feminine feel from pale pink bathroom wall colors and white beaded-board wainscoting. Dark flooring helps counteract the light colors, while a white pedestal sink makes the space feel crisp and clean. Molding around the window and plain baseboards gives the bathroom a finished look, and a small window and curtain let natural light in without compromising privacy.
Espresso + Plum + White
Well-placed doses of white can help balance bathroom remodel ideas with a rich color scheme. In this bathroom, the dark-stained cabinets are crowned with white countertops and square vessel sinks, and accented with shiny metal hardware. Slender, white grout lines pop against the deep brown tiles, a technique that's repeated in the white-veined rug. A plum purple accent wall gives the room vibrancy and is tempered with white trim.
Find must-have advice and remodeling tips in this FREE guide.
Weathered Black + Cool White + Saffron
Black and white are popular paint colors, but that hardly means the classic color combo is stodgy. With subtle variations, the duo can come across as fresh and modern. Here, a black-stained vanity and wainscoting in a similar finish establish a moody aura, while a white countertop and walls lighten the load. The white veining in the slate tile floor—along with the white grout—brings the look together, and saffron yellow accessories provide peppy warmth.
Mocha + Linen White
Bring cozy sophistication to the bath with this toasty brown bathroom color scheme. Brown walls warm up the space and emphasize the high ceilings. Crisp white trim, wood cabinetry, and white tile floors make the brown pop. Accent the combination with yellow-green accessories as shown here for a bright, garden-inspired look. Or use robin's-egg blue accessories to set a quieter mood.
French Blue + Sage Green + Pure Black
Blue is one of the most popular paint colors for bathrooms. Blue wall color and green subway tiles provide an organic background to a modern black vanity in this tranquil master bathroom. Perched above the vanity's polished black concrete top, an oversize frameless mirror provides a shimmering focal point. Gleaming silver-tone fixtures and hardware add sparkle without detracting from the Zen-like quality of the space.
Black + Brown + Red
The best bathrom colors look clean, sharp, and make a statement. Here, a bright red vanity pairs with a romantic mirror to create the room's focal point. The detailed wallpaper pattern offsets the clean lines of the vanity. Dark flooring matches the vanity's wood accents and adds warmth to such a bold room.
Brown + Black
This sleek contemporary bath gets its handsome look from a combination of multitone, neutral mosaic tiles, mocha walls, and an ebony-stained vanity and mirror. A gently curved white vessel sink becomes a focal point on the polished-stone countertop, elevating the other minimalistic white fixtures to decor. Black-framed artwork echoes the look of the mirror frame while adding a flash of orange. The white shower curtain and towels allow the neutral paint colors and patterns to shine.
Black + White
Relying solely on neutral bathroom designs doesn't have to be dull. In fact the look can be quite striking, as this posh bath so clearly demonstrates. A white vanity and marble floors and countertops lay a bright foundation, while a playful wallpaper brings a dynamic touch. Gray veining in the marble and silver hardware draw the blacks and whites together.
Sky Blue + Espresso + Clean White
Think percentages when planning out bathroom color schemes. When using three colors, go for a 70/20/10 spread. Here, blue tile laid vertically draws the eye upward and covers the entire wall, establishing its dominance as the primary color. White settles in as a secondary color, with the honed Calacatta Borghini marble floors and countertop and white sinks covering about 20 percent of the room. A striking espresso on the vanity comes in as a strong third color, accenting the lighter, more dominant colors with a finishing punch.