Think percentages when planning out bathroom color schemes. When using three colors, go for a 70/20/10 spread. Here, blue tile laid vertically draws the eye upward and covers the entire wall, establishing its dominance as the primary color. White settles in as a secondary color, with the honed Calacatta Borghini marble floors and countertop and white sinks covering about 20 percent of the room. A striking espresso on the vanity comes in as a strong third color, accenting the lighter, more dominant colors with a finishing punch.