12 Popular Bathroom Paint Colors Our Editors Swear By

When it comes to bold bathroom paint colors, navy blue is clean, classic, and noteworthy. When paired with white, it creates stylish contrast. Navy blue can inspire all kinds of bathroom styles including nautical, traditional, and preppy. Here, it stands out on bathroom cabinets with a high sheen. The more reflective the paint surface, the more durable it is, which is an important factor in a hard-working bathroom.

Bathroom Paint Color: Gale Force, Sherwin-Williams