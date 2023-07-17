How to Make Your Pet Feel at Home with Barkitecture

There's no question: Americans love their pets. For many, dogs and cats (and birds, goldfish, and so on) are family members deserving of all the love and attention you'd give a human. A recent survey from Realtor.com revealed that 82% of Americans who planned to buy a home in 2023 consider their pets' needs as just as important—if not more—than their needs or those of other family members, and 72% said they would pass on an otherwise ideal home if it didn't work for their animals.

Given that level of affection, it's no surprise that pet parents are prioritizing their four-legged friends when searching for a home or apartment. In fact, there's a (clever) name for this phenomenon: barkitecture. This style refers to anything specifically designed for pets' needs or enjoyment. Here are some of the most sought-after elements homeowners are implementing to improve their pets' lives.

Michael Partenio

How to Incorporate Barkitecture Into Your Space

Among the 69% of pet owners searching for a new home this year, the barkitecture item highest on their list is also the most practical: a dog door (because as much as we love our animals, we don't always want to get up in the middle of the night to let them outside). Dog-washing stations, aka a handheld open shower located near an entrance or in a mudroom, follow in popularity—making dirty paw prints a thing of the past. It's become more and more likely to find one of these at new or updated apartment complexes.

With summer in full swing, pet families have been investing in stock-tank pools designed specifically with their animals in mind. These low-maintenance, easy-to-install structures allow overheated dogs to take a quick dip and cool off. You can also find foldable versions of dog-friendly pools on the market—a concept that's as functional as it is cute.

If you consider yourself more of a cat person, you're not left out of the barkitecture movement: Homes with feline family members may include elaborate elevated walkways or climbing structures solely added to entertain kitties throughout the day. For outdoor-loving cats, "catios" allow them to wander outside without encountering unfriendly predators (and prevent them from finding "gifts" to bring home). And for pretty much any pet, built-in feeding stations are practically a barkitecture need—plus they're much more aesthetically pleasing than lone dishes sitting in a random corner. Install yours on the side of your kitchen island or cabinets, and use a pot-filler faucet for the water bowl.

While every pet deserves the best, some are inherently more high maintenance than others. For those who want to provide ultimate luxury, some pet parents dedicate an entire room to their babies—complete with a bed, plenty of toys, and a Dutch door so they can still be part of the action while staying corralled when visitors come by.

