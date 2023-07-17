News Home Trends How to Make Your Pet Feel at Home with Barkitecture The doghouse days are over—these simple home design additions will ensure your pet knows they're part of the family. By Sharon Greenthal Sharon Greenthal Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 17, 2023 Photo: Jay Wilde There's no question: Americans love their pets. For many, dogs and cats (and birds, goldfish, and so on) are family members deserving of all the love and attention you'd give a human. A recent survey from Realtor.com revealed that 82% of Americans who planned to buy a home in 2023 consider their pets' needs as just as important—if not more—than their needs or those of other family members, and 72% said they would pass on an otherwise ideal home if it didn't work for their animals. Given that level of affection, it's no surprise that pet parents are prioritizing their four-legged friends when searching for a home or apartment. In fact, there's a (clever) name for this phenomenon: barkitecture. This style refers to anything specifically designed for pets' needs or enjoyment. Here are some of the most sought-after elements homeowners are implementing to improve their pets' lives. The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Removing Pet Hair, Odors, and Dander, According to Our Tests Michael Partenio How to Incorporate Barkitecture Into Your Space Among the 69% of pet owners searching for a new home this year, the barkitecture item highest on their list is also the most practical: a dog door (because as much as we love our animals, we don't always want to get up in the middle of the night to let them outside). Dog-washing stations, aka a handheld open shower located near an entrance or in a mudroom, follow in popularity—making dirty paw prints a thing of the past. It's become more and more likely to find one of these at new or updated apartment complexes. With summer in full swing, pet families have been investing in stock-tank pools designed specifically with their animals in mind. These low-maintenance, easy-to-install structures allow overheated dogs to take a quick dip and cool off. You can also find foldable versions of dog-friendly pools on the market—a concept that's as functional as it is cute. If you consider yourself more of a cat person, you're not left out of the barkitecture movement: Homes with feline family members may include elaborate elevated walkways or climbing structures solely added to entertain kitties throughout the day. For outdoor-loving cats, "catios" allow them to wander outside without encountering unfriendly predators (and prevent them from finding "gifts" to bring home). And for pretty much any pet, built-in feeding stations are practically a barkitecture need—plus they're much more aesthetically pleasing than lone dishes sitting in a random corner. Install yours on the side of your kitchen island or cabinets, and use a pot-filler faucet for the water bowl. 11 Smart Storage Solutions for Your Pet Supplies While every pet deserves the best, some are inherently more high maintenance than others. For those who want to provide ultimate luxury, some pet parents dedicate an entire room to their babies—complete with a bed, plenty of toys, and a Dutch door so they can still be part of the action while staying corralled when visitors come by. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit