How to Make Your Pet Feel at Home with Barkitecture

The doghouse days are over—these simple home design additions will ensure your pet knows they're part of the family.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 17, 2023
two dogs in a shower washroom
Photo: Jay Wilde

There's no question: Americans love their pets. For many, dogs and cats (and birds, goldfish, and so on) are family members deserving of all the love and attention you'd give a human. A recent survey from Realtor.com revealed that 82% of Americans who planned to buy a home in 2023 consider their pets' needs as just as important—if not more—than their needs or those of other family members, and 72% said they would pass on an otherwise ideal home if it didn't work for their animals. 

Given that level of affection, it's no surprise that pet parents are prioritizing their four-legged friends when searching for a home or apartment. In fact, there's a (clever) name for this phenomenon: barkitecture. This style refers to anything specifically designed for pets' needs or enjoyment. Here are some of the most sought-after elements homeowners are implementing to improve their pets' lives.

table with pet food station at bottom
Michael Partenio

How to Incorporate Barkitecture Into Your Space

Among the 69% of pet owners searching for a new home this year, the barkitecture item highest on their list is also the most practical: a dog door (because as much as we love our animals, we don't always want to get up in the middle of the night to let them outside). Dog-washing stations, aka a handheld open shower located near an entrance or in a mudroom, follow in popularity—making dirty paw prints a thing of the past. It's become more and more likely to find one of these at new or updated apartment complexes.

With summer in full swing, pet families have been investing in stock-tank pools designed specifically with their animals in mind. These low-maintenance, easy-to-install structures allow overheated dogs to take a quick dip and cool off. You can also find foldable versions of dog-friendly pools on the market—a concept that's as functional as it is cute.

If you consider yourself more of a cat person, you're not left out of the barkitecture movement: Homes with feline family members may include elaborate elevated walkways or climbing structures solely added to entertain kitties throughout the day. For outdoor-loving cats, "catios" allow them to wander outside without encountering unfriendly predators (and prevent them from finding "gifts" to bring home). And for pretty much any pet, built-in feeding stations are practically a barkitecture need—plus they're much more aesthetically pleasing than lone dishes sitting in a random corner. Install yours on the side of your kitchen island or cabinets, and use a pot-filler faucet for the water bowl.

While every pet deserves the best, some are inherently more high maintenance than others. For those who want to provide ultimate luxury, some pet parents dedicate an entire room to their babies—complete with a bed, plenty of toys, and a Dutch door so they can still be part of the action while staying corralled when visitors come by.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Golden retriever laying in yard
A Majority of People Prioritize Their Pets’ Needs When Buying Their Dream Home
bold yellow dutch door in entryway with boho cushion
Are Dutch Doors the Secret to a Prettier Home With Pets?
home exterior with short retaining wall in front yard
Guide to Fence Materials: How to Choose the Best Fence For Your Yard
Dalmatian dog next to stock tank pool
DIY Dog Pools Are the Perfect Way to Pamper Your Pooch This Summer
One of the best door mats on a patterned background.
The 12 Best Door Mats of 2023 to Keep Your Home Stylish and Clean
Couch Covers
The 12 Best Couch Covers of 2023
Mindy Kaling seated at outdoor decorated table
It’s Mindy Kaling’s Colorful, Joy-Filled World and We’re Happy to Be Living in It
Four of the best vacuums for removing pet hair in a living room with a dog
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners
Mindy Kaling House Rules header
Mindy Kaling’s House Rules—Take Your Shoes Off and Stay a While
wrap-a-round deck home exterior
What Is a Deck?
bhg favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Living Room Must-Haves
Best Pressure Side Pool Cleaners
The 5 Best Pressure Side Pool Cleaners of 2023, According to Testing and Research
One of the Best Pet and Kid Friendly Couches on a blue patterned background.
The 10 Best Pet- and Kid-Friendly Couches of 2023 for Active Households
goldendoodle dog bed under-counter nook pet bath storage baskets
7 Pet-Friendly Interior Design Ideas Your Furry Friend Will Love
private modern patio tropical plants rock black furniture
It’s Official: Backyards Are the Must-Have Home Feature for 2023
Moth Orchid
15 Non-Toxic Plants for Dogs and Cats for Greenery Without Worry