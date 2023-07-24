Think Pink! These Gardening Tools and Accessories Will Make You Feel Like Barbie

You’ll want to add pink gloves, clogs, and more to your cart ASAP.

Brandi Fuller
Brandi Fuller is a writer and editor specializing in home and garden products at Better Homes & Gardens.
Published on July 24, 2023 09:30AM EDT

With the upcoming release of the new Barbie movie, Barbiecore trends are taking over. While many people are busy adding hues of bright pink to their homes, you don’t have to be limited to just interior design—you can add a bit of Barbie to your garden, too. With these pink gardening accessories and tools, you’ll feel just like the iconic doll as you plant, till, and harvest. 

Below, shop our favorite Barbiecore gardening tools and accessories so you can feel confident and colorful while gardening.

Shop Pink Gardening Tools and Accessories

Zomoa Gardening Apron

Amazon ZOMAO Apron for Women,Baking Kitchen Cooking Apron with Pockets, Cotton Canvas Cross Back Apron with Adjustable Strap and Large Pockets

Amazon

Look and feel bright and cheerful while you garden with this hot pink gardening apron. Made out of cotton canvas, this durable apron has three pockets to help you tote your tools around your yard. It easily slips over your head and ties in the back for a secure and comfortable fit. Although we love it in the pink shade, it’s also available in seven other colors as well. 

Sprout 65125-AMZ Hose Nozzle

Amazon Sprout 65125-AMZ Metal Rear Trigger 7-Pattern Nozzle with QuickConnect Product Adapter

Amazon

This two-toned pink hose nozzle is exactly what Barbie would use to water her plants. Featuring a rear trigger and an ergonomic grip, the colorful hose nozzle is as comfortable as it is cute. There’s also a lock for the trigger so you don’t have to hold it down the entire time you’re using it, which helps prevent hand fatigue. It has seven spray patterns to choose from: jet, shower, mist, soaker, cone, full, and flat. It’s designed to fit any standard hose, so simply twist it on to your favorite garden hose

Handlandy Gardening Gloves

Amazon HANDLANDY YWomens Garden Gloves, Scratch Resistance Leather Gardening Gloves

Amazon

Keep your hands protected while looking stylish with these pink gardening gloves. There are three different pink options to choose from, so you can choose the hue that best suits your aesthetic. Made out of leather, these gloves will protect your hands and fingers from thorns, splinters, and more while gardening. They are available in three different sizes, but keep in mind they do run small. 

Soyus Garden Tool Set

Amazon SOYUS Garden Tool Set Heavy Duty 5 Piece Gardening Kit

Amazon

Use this gardening tool set while wearing your pink gardening gloves for the ultimate Barbiecore moment. This five-piece pink and black tool set includes a transporting trowel, hand rake, weed puller, hand trowel, and a small pitchfork. Each tool features a nonslip ergonomic grip to ensure your hand is comfortable while gardening. We also appreciate that the transporting trowel has measurements etched onto the blade to make planting seeds and plants easier. 

Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs

Amazon Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs Shoes Sandals Slippers

Amazon

Proper footwear while gardening is important, and these clogs are affordable, stylish, and practical. These pink garden shoes feature a breathable mesh design to help you stay cool while gardening. To help prevent slips, the outside of the shoes are made with a high grip rubber for better traction. With a textured insole, you’ll also feel comfortable yet supported while walking around your yard.  

Ymeibe Potting Mat 

Amazon Ymeibe 39''Ã39'' Indoor Plant Repotting Mat Foldable Transplanting Work Cloth

Amazon

Help keep your porch and patio clean while repotting with this bright pink potting mat. Made of sturdy PVC, this potting mat helps contain messes while you repot or plant seeds and plants. Each corner snaps together and is designed to keep water and soil inside the mat. Afterwards, it’s easy to clean by spraying it down with a garden hose. This is also a perfect tool for apartment dwellers to use, or for those who have limited space for gardening. 

Camptrace Wide Brim UPF 50+ Sun Hat

Amazon Camptrace Wide Brim UPF 50+ UV Protection Hiking Sun Hats Fishing Gardening Hats

Amazon

This UPF 50+ sun hat will help you stylishly protect your skin while you garden. Available in two pink hues, a softer blush pink and a brighter hot pink, this sun hat has a wide brim that will protect both your face and your neck from the sun’s harmful rays. To help keep you cool, there are breathable mesh screens on the sides of the hat, and the hat is made from lightweight nylon. We also love that there is an opening in the back of the hat to slide a ponytail through, and the fit is customizable thanks to a chin strap and an adjustable buckle in the back. 

Garden Glory Watering Can

Neiman Marcus Garden Glory Diamond Watering Can

Neiman Marcus

We love the dreamy pink aesthetic of the rose-colored Garden Glory Watering Can. With its modern and artful design, it looks like it belongs in the garden shed of Barbie’s dreamhouse. This durably-made plastic watering can hold up to 8 liters of water, and the rounded handle is designed with comfort and ease of use in mind. Because of its feminine look and thoughtful design, it’s stylish enough to leave on your porch or patio when not in use. While we love the soft shade of pink, it’s available in five other colors as well. 

All-Terrain Frame Wood Railing Pulling Wagon Garden Cart

Home Depot 3.04 cu. ft. 176 lbs. Steel Outdoor All-Terrain Frame Wood Railing Pulling Wagon Garden Cart in Pink

Home Depot

Barbie would definitely approve of this pink-framed garden wagon to help you tote plants, mulch, potting soil, and more around your garden. This durable cart features a sturdy steel frame, and it has a weight capacity of 176 pounds to help you with all of your outdoor chores. With pneumatic tires, it’s easy to pull over various surfaces, even rough terrains. It can also be used to help tote beach chairs while on vacation, or to pull your children or grandchildren around the neighborhood during an evening stroll. 

Dekool Garden Kneeler and Seat

Amazon Dekool Garden Kneeler and Seat with Tool Pouch, 2 in 1 Gardening Stool with Soft EVA Foam Kneeling Pad

Amazon

With this multipurpose garden stool, you’ll be able to comfortably garden in your yard. Thanks to its convertible design, you can use this stool as a traditional seat, or you can turn it upside down to use as a kneeler for your knees. It has a sturdy, nonslip frame, and we love that it even comes with an attachable pouch to store your gardening tools.

