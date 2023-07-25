Barbiecore Gardening Is Here, and It’s Fabulous

You’ve likely heard the nonstop chatter surrounding the Barbie movie premiere—and you may have even seen the movie yourself by now. If you weren’t already all-in on the Barbie aesthetic (Barbiecore!), the buzz surrounding the movie and its box office success is sure to grab your attention, and you may be wondering how you can channel Barbie and her colorful world in your own life. We’ve got great news for you: While the iconic Mattel character has inspired fashion trends for decades and Barbie-inspired interiors are everywhere (and not going anywhere any time soon), her influence doesn’t end there. She’s also got a (plastic) green thumb.

Barbiecore has infiltrated the gardening scene, too: Think bubbly and vibrant pink tools, accessories, and even plants to make any outdoor space feel straight out of Barbie Land. Here’s how to welcome the Barbiecore gardening glitz into your own backyard.

How to Practice Barbiecore Gardening

Peter Krumhardt

Plant Colorful Flowers

The most important gardening accessory is the flowers—though you probably didn’t need us to tell you that. Think about throwing some pink roses, peonies, tulips, maybe even azaleas into the mix. Don’t feel limited to pink flowers only, though: Purples, blues, and even yellows can also channel that Barbiecore energy.



Pull on Pretty Gardening Gloves

What would Barbie wear in the garden? Even if she's sprawled in the dirt, digging up weeds, she absolutely knows how to do it in a stylish way. Good gloves are an essential accessory for any outdoor work, and there are a ton of great gardening gloves out there—many of which are flower-printed, pink, purple, or otherwise have a little of that Barbie energy to them.

John Bessler

Accessorize Your Yard With Colorful Planters

In order to really live like Barbie, even only for as long as it takes to water your plants, you also need to think about that Barbie Dreamhouse aesthetic. Her backyard is your backyard, and that means doubling down on pretty planters and yard art that would fit right in outside Barbie’s house. Look for painted planters, tubs, and buckets in a range of colors. You can even paint your own terra-cotta pots!