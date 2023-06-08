With the Barbie movie release just a few short weeks away—the movie premieres in the U.S. July 21, if you haven’t marked the date on your calendar already—Barbie fever is skyrocketing. HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge series is about to launch, Ruggable has a collection of Barbie-inspired rugs, and the world may have briefly run out of pink paint. In other words, everyone is getting in on the hot-pink, playful, Barbie-inspired look. And now the latest of these Barbiecore-esque launches is here, and it might be the best one yet: a candle that perfectly captures the fragrance of Barbie’s iconic Dreamhouse.

The new Barbie Dreamhouse candle was created by Homesick in collaboration with Mattel ahead of the Barbie movie premiere. Its signature scent was designed to capture the fragrance of Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse: It has notes of sweet peony, pink jasmine, and plush velvet for a dreamy blend that can transform any space into a Dreamhouse (no pink paint required).

BHG / Lauren Phillips

As a new way of bringing Barbiecore home, the Barbie Dreamhouse candle is the full package. Like all of Homesick’s candles, it’s small-batch and made with a natural soy wax blend. The candle vessel itself is Homesick’s signature simple glass shape, with a white label and classic off-white wax, but the packaging is where Barbiecore shines: The box is a signature Barbie pink, with an open display window inspired by Barbie doll boxes.



“No matter the generation, everyone on our team has a special, unique connection to Barbie, and so it was an honor for us to be tasked with bringing her empowering essence to life through fragrance,” said Lauren McCord, general manager of Team Homesick, in a statement. “Drawing on memories of playing with our favorite Barbie dolls and accessories, and her immaculate sense of style and unrelenting drive, we worked diligently with the Mattel team to ensure this fragrance encapsulates Barbie’s indelible impact spanning decades. We can’t wait to hear how Barbie fans far and wide use this fragrance to make new memories celebrating this cultural icon.”



BHG / Lauren Phillips

What the New Barbie Dreamhouse Homesick Candle Really Smells Like

Better Homes & Gardens got to check out the Homesick Barbie Dreamhouse candle early, and we can confidently say that it doesn’t disappoint. Even before you catch a whiff of the candle, the packaging is perfect: The hot pink box is a keepsake in its own right, with a vibrant pink hue that we’ll be keeping on our shelves as display for a long time to come.



The scent, though, is where this candle really shines. If this is what Barbie’s house smells like, that’s a place we want to be. It’s floral and subtly sweet, with luxurious undertones. It smells pink (if that’s even possible); it smells like your favorite spa. There’s also a tropical aspect to the fragrance that’s perfect for summer, and that lends the candle an element of escapism.



Whether you’re looking for that just-right gift for your pink-loving friend or a treat for yourself to give your space a new feel for the new season, this candle is a great option—and even once you’re done burning it, the vessel and packaging together are a pretty keepsake.



The Barbie Dreamhouse candle by Homesick is available for purchase starting June 14 for $44.