Banana Republic, a longtime favorite lifestyle and fashion brand, officially just entered the home space with the launch of BR Home. The first collection introduces pieces for the bedroom, living room, dining room, and more, and it brings the quality and timelessness from its clothing lines to home decor.



BR Home delivers on hand-crafted elements and premium materials, from French oak to plush cotton cashmere. Many designs and pieces were created in collaboration with artisans from around the world for a versatile, elevated style.



“At Banana Republic, we are driven by a desire for discovery and self-expression, representing a new way to outfit yourself and your home,” said Banana Republic president and CEO Sandra Stangl in a press release. “We are committed to bringing exceptional quality, timeless design, and versatile styling to our customers as we determine how to best support their lifestyle.”



The collection hones in on three specific aesthetics, all of which you can mix and match to create a unique yet cohesive living space. The first, Textured Modern, is a revived classic: It's minimalist, clean, and smooth. Classic Chic as the name implies, has an elegant and sophisticated aesthetic that spins traditional designs into a stylish new feel. And inspired by earthy, organic elements, Explore is a globally-influenced design.



Banana Republic

“This dynamic collection celebrates the beauty of high-quality natural materials and skilled artisans, creatives, and those designers whose work reflects our brand values and allows us to support craftsmanship communities around the world,” said chief commerce and experience officer Aaron Rose in a statement.



Within the complete BR Home Collection you'll discover six separate product lines, each with its own unique details and designs:

Stinson Collection: The upholstery in this collection is durable, comfortable, and sustainable; each piece is masterfully crafted for a collection that's equal parts versatile and practical.

Atlas Moroccan Rugs Collection: Hand-knotted with quality wool from the Middle Atlas Mountains of Morocco, centuries-old designs inspired these modern artisan rugs.

Phoenix Collection: Designers collaborated with woodcarvers from Java, Indonesia for this collection to create hand-carved Java teak detailing.

Nova Collection: The handmade clay beads are the highlight of these beautifully-unique chandeliers.

Marquis and Savannah Collections: The two BR Home dining collections use large pieces of solid oak wood to create a natural element suitable for any home. The pieces give off a simple yet contemporary feel.



Banana Republic

With flexible and practical elegance, this thoughtfully-designed line elevates the interior of any home, making it easy to create a cohesive, blended aesthetic for any (and every) room in the house.



The BR Home collection launches online with its very own website, brhome.com and appears in select stores across the U.S. It will also debut with two pop-up experiences in New York City and Los Angeles. The pieces will be available for purchase by the end of September.