Banana Republic Launches a Line of Luxe Bedding, Throw Blankets, and More

Banana Republic’s newly expanded BR Home line features an exclusive collection of rugs, bedding, decor, and more—all with that signature Banana Republic style.

By
Lauren Phillips
Photo of editor Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips is a digital senior editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Updated on March 28, 2023 09:48AM EDT

Banana Republic new BR Home collection products on bed
Photo:

Banana Republic

In a surprise (and welcome) move for Banana Republic fans everywhere, the beloved clothing brand has just launched a new home collection, offering beautiful, well-made home decor with the same refined, luxurious style Banana Republic is known for. BR Home features a new collection of bedding, throw pillows, and more, all with a globally inspired style.

The expanded BR Home collection follows the launch of ART, Curated by Banana Republic—a collection of prints and photographs—in 2022 and furthers Banana Republic’s foray into home decor. Focusing on craftmanship, high-quality materials, and sustainable fabrics (including linen, cotton cashmere, and organic cotton), the exclusive new products speak to anyone looking for adaptable decor of superior make.

Banana Republic new BR Home collection alpaca boucle throw blanket on ladder

Banana Republic

Buy It: Alpaca Bouclé Throw Blanket, $495; Banana Republic

“Our expanded Home collection is central to our vision to be the premier lifestyle brand that positions BR as an experiential and cultural cornerstone in our customers’ lives,” said Sandra Stangl, president and CEO of Banana Republic, in a press release. “Banana Republic is a destination for discovery, adventure, and imagination.”

The new BR Home collection focuses on textiles, with several different types of bedding, rugs, throw pillows, and throw blankets available. The extensive bedding offerings include linens made of cotton cashmere silk, lofty silk, and washed cotton sateen, all available in a variety of colors and styles (think sheet sets, duvet covers, pillow shams, and more). The colorways follow the color palettes Banana Republic’s clothing lines are famous for, with options in warm neutrals, sandy tones, and classic shades of gray and cream—versatile colors that any mix-and-match aficionado will appreciate.

Banana Republic new BR Home collection black and white pillows
Banana Republic new BR Home collection woven throw pillows
PHOTO:

Banana Republic
PHOTO:

Banana Republic

Buy It: Echo Wool Pillow, $180; Banana Republic (Left); Handcrafted Linen Pillows, from $90; Banana Republic (Right)

In the realm of decorative accents, BR Home features an array of textured throw pillow covers with a hand-made, artisan look and adventurous spirit, plus a variety of throw blankets made of linen, Moroccan wool cotton, and alpaca boucle, to name a few styles.

“Discovery and self-expression are an integral part of our customers’ lives at home, work, and away,” said Aaron Rose, head of commerce and experience for Banana Republic, in a press release. “We know our customers care deeply about great style, design, and quality in all aspects of their lives, and we are excited for BR Home to be a central part of their personal lifestyle.” 

Banana Republic new BR Home collection products in bedroom

Banana Republic

The new BR Home collection is available exclusively online and in select U.S. Banana Republic stores starting March 28, with prices starting at $40.

