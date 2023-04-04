What You Need to Know Before Trying the TikTok-Famous Banana Coffee

Learn how to make the two-ingredient blended drink that has the internet divided.

Hollyanna McCollom
Iced banana coffee with bananas and coffee beans
A couple of years ago, you couldn’t scroll through TikTok without coming across whipped coffee—a viral hack that gives your instant coffee or espresso powder a flavor reminiscent of the honeycomb-like South Korean candy, dalgona. Today, the buzz on #coffeetiktok is all about banana coffee.

This blended coffee trend seems to have started with TikToker Ellie Gervais, who posted a video attempting to recreate the drink after seeing it on a café menu. Soon after, others made videos trying it for themselves. All you need to make the trending concoction is two ingredients: frozen bananas and cold coffee. To make banana coffee, simply blend your bananas and coffee drink of choice together for a creamy, potassium-packed caffeinated beverage. It couldn’t be easier—as long as you peel your bananas before you freeze them. (In multiple videos, Gervais struggles to remove her frozen bananas from their peels. When asked why she didn't peel them before freezing, she replied, “It’s my toxic trait for sure.”)

As with most TikTok trends, many people have opinions. One creator who tried it out quipped, “The viral recipe is so bad, I’m so confused” and went on to add ice, maple syrup, vanilla collagen creamer, and coconut milk. Similarly, TikToker @yescoffeenodecaf said, “I hate this” after blending a single frozen banana, espresso, and ice.

Gervais posted a follow-up video explaining that she prefers to use regular hot-brewed coffee that has been chilled in the freezer for a couple of hours instead of using iced coffee or cold brew: “I’m thinking that some of you are using iced coffee, and iced coffee tastes stronger, and it’s really overpowering the banana.” She also clarifies that the recipe requires two bananas, not one (and the riper, the better). This is because as bananas ripen, their starches break down into sugar. A starchier, less-ripe banana will not balance out the bitterness of the coffee. It still works, but you may need to add sweetener or cream.

To boost the flavor of your banana iced coffee, you have a plethora of options. Gervais likes to add a spoonful of peanut butter—a modification that was suggested by one of her followers. You could also try adding protein powder to make your banana iced coffee more filling. For extra fiber, add a scoop of rolled oats (uncooked) or a spoonful of hemp or chia seeds. If you love a sweet breakfast, try adding some caramel or chocolate to your mix (or a few dates to keep it healthy).

For a dessert-like twist on the trend, try making our simple vegan banana ice cream and pouring a shot of espresso over affogato-style.

