Home Improvement Ideas Outdoor Structures Yes, You Can Buy a Whole Pergola for Your Outdoor Space on Amazon—With Free Shipping, Too It's made of 100% real cedar. Published on May 17, 2023 06:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Here's something you probably didn't have on your Amazon bingo card: A whole wooden pergola you can purchase for your yard. Just add some comfy and stylish outdoor furniture to create a complete backyard oasis. Whether you're relaxing with friends or lounging by yourself in your yard, the pergola will be the perfect spot to spend the summer. The Backyard Discovery pergola is made of 100% real cedar that's rot-resistant and durable enough to withstand extreme weather, including winds up to 100 miles per hour. The 10- x 10-foot structure arrives pre-cut and pre-stained, so all you have to do is assemble it. And there's no need to fumble around with parts and tools when putting it together because there's even an app you can download to guide you through the steps. Amazon Buy It: Backyard Discovery Cedar Pergola ($1,299, Amazon) Each of the four posts has diagonal braces attaching it to the roof to ensure it remains firmly standing. The structure also secures to the ground and features patent-pending decorative foot covers that hide the anchors. As long as you have enough room, the pergola can be installed on pretty much any surface, including a lawn, deck, or patio. This Genius Outdoor Planter Doubles as a Bench—and It's 25% Off at Wayfair With the multilevel trellis roof, the pergola provides just enough shade. Plus, you can hang lights or vines on the canopy to add some ambiance to your yard. According to shoppers, the instructions are easy to follow, but the process will go more smoothly if you have at least two people putting it together. Reviewers call the pergola a "well-engineered and beautiful looking product," saying it "looks solid and professional when finished." Spruce up your backyard for the summer season with this wooden pergola. It'll make your outdoor space feel more polished, and no one will guess that you purchased it from Amazon.