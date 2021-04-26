Zina Kumok has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University and has worked for newspapers, magazines, and wire services. She has also developed content for newsletters, brochures and annual reports. Her byline has appeared in Health Magazine, Indianapolis Monthly, the Commercial Appeal, and the Associated Press. As an expert, she has been featured in the Washington Post, Fox Business, and Time. She is a Certified Financial Health Counselor and Student Loan Counselor, and a three-time finalist for Best Personal Finance Contributor/Freelancer at the Plutus Awards.