Willow Jarosh, RD, develops recipes and writes about nutrition and health. Willow ruweight-neutralutral nutrition practice, contributes to SELF, Good Housekeeping, Nike M, Fast Company, and others. Author of is the author of Happy, Healthy Pregnancy Cookbook, Willow is a longtime recipe developer who specializes in simple, family-friendly meals and snacks. Her love for the joy and connection that food brings inspires her recipe development.

Willow received a bachelor of science degree in Nutrition from the University of New Mexico. She focused on public health programming. She then went to Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. She received a Master of Science degree in Nutrition Communications. Willow runs a private practice in NYC where she works with individuals and families to help them develop a healthy and happy relationship with food and body.