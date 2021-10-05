Viveka Neveln

Viveka Neveln is the digital garden editor at Better Homes & Gardens. In addition to holding a B.A. in horticulture from Iowa State University and an M.A. in plant pathology from Cornell, she has gardened in four states and two countries over the last three decades. She's happiest with dirt under her nails, and absolutely believes there's no such thing as having too many plants.
How to Prepare Your Roses for Winter So They'll Survive Freezing Temps
Video
Start prepping them in the fall.
Advertisement
How to Divide Perennials to Fill Your Garden With More Plants for Free
Video
Save money in your garden and keep your plants healthy by dividing them regularly.
5 Essential Tips for Moving Your Houseplants Indoors for the Winter
Video
Here's how to handle the transition smoothly.
18 of the Most Stunning Blue Flowers You'll Love Growing in Your Garden
Gallery
Add a calm, cooling splash of color to your landscape.
How to Tell the Difference Between Good Ladybugs and Bad Ladybugs
Video
These beetles will invade your home in the fall and can bite.
5 Favorite Fall Annuals For Adding Seasonal Color to Your Garden
Video
They'll look especially gorgeous with mums and pumpkins.
13 Creative Ways to Decorate with Mums for the Best Fall Display on Your Block
Gallery
These perennial superstars will make a seasonal statement on your front porch.
Skip Store-Bought and Grow Your Own Garlic at Home
Article
Get this onion relative in the ground in fall.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 Fall-Blooming Native Plants You'll Love for Adding Late-Season Color to Your Garden
Gallery
They'll fill your yard with flowers each autumn.
Plant These Tulip Bulbs That'll Look Just Like Peony Blossoms in the Spring
Video
These blooms are breathtaking.
How to Prevent Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs From Taking Over Your House
Video
These pesky insects start coming indoors in fall, often in very large numbers.
Double Daffodils Are the Petal-Packed Boost Your Spring Garden Needs
Video
Go beyond basic daffs with these frilly flowers.
5 Tricks for Picking the Best Pumpkin at the Patch
Video
Here's how to get the freshest selection.
How to Grow Mums in Containers and Keep Them Looking Their Best All Season Long
Video
Plus, how to overwinter them.
How to Water Orchids to Encourage Beautiful Blooms and Healthy Growth
Video
Never worry about overwatering these blooming beauties again.
Advertisement
When You Should Set Out Your Mums for the Longest-Lasting Fall Flowers
Video
Fall mums are for sale everywhere now. But should you buy them yet?
8 Fall-Blooming Perennials That Keep the Show Going Until Winter
Video
These pretty plants will power your garden through the first frost.
The 7 Best Perennials to Plant for Show-Stopping Fall Foliage Color
Gallery
Their leaves look spectacular in autumn.
Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country
Video
Don't confuse this toxic weed with harmless Queen Anne's lace.
18 Beautiful Slope Garden Solutions for Planting on Hillsides and Other Uneven Ground
Gallery
These ideas will help you use uneven terrain to your advantage.
9 Delicious Herbs You Can Grow in Water Indoors for a Constant Supply of Fresh Flavor
Gallery
Hint: It's not soil.
How to Make an Air Plant Octopus to Add Beachy Flair to Any Room
Could it get any cuter?
Advertisement
7 Tips for Growing Perfect Pumpkins for All Your Fall Decorating and Baking Needs
Video
Autumn just wouldn't be the same without them.
3 Tricks to Try with Your Hydrangeas to Get the Most Out of These Gorgeous Flowers
Video
Here's how to change bloom colors, dry them, and keep them in a vase for weeks.
15 Ways to Use Ornamental Grasses in Your Landscape for Year-Round Color and Texture
Gallery
These versatile plants can be screens, accents, focal points, and more.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com