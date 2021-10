Sheena Chihak is the digital senior food editor at Better Homes & Gardens. When she's not writing about, looking at food, or editing food content for work, she's probably eating (or exercising to keep it balanced). She can't say no to cheese, pie, whiskey, wine, kumquats, or a killer salad. Her go-to dinners are casseroles, skillet meals, or salads that let her put multiple food groups into one dish. Her food choices, and life choices for that matter, come down to variety and balance. Add butter and veggies, put in hard work at the office and travel somewhere new, work out regularly and get a massage. A registered dietitian, Sheena earned her dual B.S. degrees in dietetics and journalism from Iowa State University.