Rachel Weber

Rachel Weber is an award-winning journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle, home, and garden. She started with Better Homes & Gardens as an editorial apprentice in 2006 and has been writing and editing ever since. She's worked on brands like Allrecipes, Lowe's Creative Ideas, Shape, and Better Homes & Gardens doing everything from recipe testing to designing kitchens.


Rachel holds a B.A. in journalism and psychology from Iowa State University and an M.A. in communication leadership from Drake University. She loves to crack a good dad joke and listen to Taylor Swift. She's also pretty proud of her alphabetized spice rack and color-coded closet. A breast cancer survivor, Rachel is passionate about early detection and healthcare advocacy.
How to Find a Comfortable Bra After a Mastectomy
After a year of research, I've found the most comfortable, supportive, and feminine bras for every situation.
Redefining My Personal Style After Breast Cancer
It's been one year since finishing up treatment, and as I try to find my new normal, I'm testing out how the colors I wear affect how I feel.
This Christmas Tree Stand Will Save You So Much Time
I put my tree up in less than a minute this year. Last year, it took a lot longer.
