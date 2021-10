Quincy Bulin is a freelance writer who covers fashion and lifestyle. A believer in the positive impact the retail industry can make on both consumers and communities, she has a particular interest in women's apparel and female-founded brands. She graduated with a B.A. in Sociology and a minor in Communications from The University of Texas at Austin. When she's not "researching" (shopping) or writing, you can find her hanging out with her family, reading too many books at once, and catching up on the influencer space.