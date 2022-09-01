Title: Associate Social Media Editor Education: Simpson College Location: Des Moines, Iowa Expertise: Pinterest

Paige Dorn is the Associate Social Editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She joined the BHG team in 2022, and before that worked for Dotdash Meredith overseeing Pinterest strategy for their home brands, such as BHG, Real Simple, Martha Stewart, and Southern Living.

Experience Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Paige worked as a marketing coordinator at a small e-commerce business. There she oversaw branding, graphic design, website design, social media, and online advertising for three different online retail sites. She has several years of experience with print and digital media and most social media. Her range of experiences have exposed her to all aspects of marketing, such as social media, search engine optimization, and even product photography.

Education Paige graduated from Simpson college with a B.A. in Marketing.