Nafeesah Allen
Nafeesah is a writer and independent researcher with a particular interest in migration, literature, gender identity, and diaspora studies within the global South. She is completing a full-length book with Palgrave tentatively titled, “Indo-Mozambicans: Competing Decolonization in the Lusophone Indian Ocean.” In late 2020 she launched blackhistorybookshelf.com, an online book review website that highlights global Black histories organized by language, location, and theme.