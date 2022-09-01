Lindsey Scharold has over 5 years of professional writing experience, from copywriting and technical writing to journalism and cultural criticism. She earned her BA in Sociology in 2014. Since 2022, she has worked as a Research Assistant at Parsons School of Design and as an Editorial Intern at The New School for Social Research, where she earned her MA in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism. Lindsey is trained in ethics, research methods, statistics, cultural studies, and art history.