Lili Zarghami is the Digital Director at Better Homes & Gardens. She's been in digital media for 20 years, starting on the ground floor at AOL (remember AOL?). She's plied her skills at some of your favorite brands, like Redbook, HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel, Woman's World and First for Women. She's got a passion for home design, furniture, and cooking. She lives in Brooklyn, NY with her 14-year-old twins who manage to remind her how uncool she is on a daily basis. It keeps her humble.