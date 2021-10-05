Katlyn Moncada

Skip to content Top Navigation
Close this dialog window Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Showcase your baking prowess with this ultimate baked good.
Advertisement
Is there anything you can't do with a Mason jar?
We've got the must-have classics as well as new takes.
It's naturally-sweetened and takes just 5 minutes to make!
Try our #1 trick for making pomegranate juice at home—no trip to the store required.
These dishes keep your calories *and* budget on track.
Those chicken breasts in your fridge can be broiled and on the table in just 15 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prepare to watch these amazing pasta bakes disappear from the dinner table fast.
Your holiday spread is going to look (and taste) amazing.
There's nothing like starting your day with a warm, buttery biscuit.
Enjoy the same flavors of the fall treat on a stick in the form of pie, crisps, cookies, and more.
You probably have these ingredients in your pantry right now.
Add these cute Japanese pumpkins to your menu this fall.
We've got new ideas for whole ham, leftover ham, and more.
Advertisement
There are different kinds of thermometers, and here's how to use them properly.
Find the best apple for your recipes!
Caramel-covered brownies? Yes, please!
We've got the complete breakdown of each egg size for all your recipes.
No one wants dry Thanksgiving turkey.
Sure, they look similar, but you'll find they two breads are actually quite different.
You can already start planning for next year's feast, if you really want.
Advertisement
We've got the classic chicken, vegetarian versions, and more.
Learn how to make "eggnog" from Puerto Rico—an irresistible blend of rum, coconut, and spice.
Grab a package next time you're at the store for easy appetizers, dinners, desserts, and more.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.