Jennifer Aldrich

Jennifer Aldrich is the digital assistant lifestyle editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She loves covering the latest beauty and fashion trends and enjoys writing about pets, health, travel, and gardening. Jennifer holds a B.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri School-Columbia and moved to New York City for several years before returning to her hometown of Des Moines. She loves trying new restaurants, enjoying a glass of Prosecco, and experimenting with hair and makeup fads.
10 All-American Cat Breeds to Consider for Your Next Pet
Article
These felines each have a distinct look and a wonderful purr-sonality.
9 Drugstore Skincare Products to Treat Your Complexion Concerns
Article
These budget-friendly picks are dermatologist-approved and won't break the bank.
Costco Announces Thanksgiving and Holiday Hours
Video
Make your plans now to get groceries in advance of the holidays.
26 Unique Cat Names to Call Your New Pet
Article
Your feline's personality will shine with one of these fun options.
9 Indoor Ceramic Planters from Amazon, All Under $50
Article
Give your houseplants stylish new digs with one of these affordable options.
A Long-Term Study Says Gardening Can Benefit Your Physical and Mental Health
Video
Now you have another great excuse to play in the dirt.
The 5 Best Dog Nail Clippers for an Easy, Painless Experience
Article
Plus, learn how to painlessly trim your pet's nails with tips and tricks straight from veterinarians.
5 Foods and Drinks You Should Never Let Your Dog Eat
Gallery
With the holidays approaching, it's as important as ever to know the human-safe items that are toxic to your furry friend.
Halloween Cookie Houses Are the New Gingerbread Houses—and You Can Buy Them Right Now
Article
We're all about these haunted cookie houses this fall.
All Target Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving
Video
The decision is "to minimize crowds and help our guests take the stress out of getting the best deals of the season."
7 Kids' Gardening Kits to Encourage Your Little One to Plant and Grow Seeds
Article
Share your love of gardening with the help of one of these plant growing kits.
Everything Pug Owners Need to Know About Taking Care of Their Dog
Video
Help your pup live a long, healthy life with these tips.
Get Rid of Dark Under-Eye Circles with These Expert Tips
Article
With just a few products and the right techniques, they'll basically disappear.
Look Up: The Full Harvest Moon Will Appear in the Sky Tonight
Video
The final full moon of the summer will shine bright in the sky right before fall arrives.
4 Modern Hairstyles That Instantly Make You Look Younger
Gallery
Try one of these trendy cuts the next time you head to the salon.
19 of the Best Trees and Shrubs to Add Fall Color to Your Yard
Gallery
These plants will create an explosion of fiery hues you can look forward to each autumn.
The Best 50 Bird Names That Are Perfect for Your Cute Pet
Video
Need help deciding what to call your winged companion? Let this list help you decide.
5 Signs That You're Seriously Stressed Out at Work
Video
These subtle clues can affect your mental health and your work performance.
How to House-Train Your New Kitten Without Stress or Mess
Video
These easy-to-follow steps will ensure a happy cat and a clean home.
11 Fall Decor Essentials from Amazon for a Cozy Seasonal Space
Article
These autumn-inspired finds are all less than $30.
10 Famous Cat Names to Call Your Precious Feline
Video
These notable options are perfect for your pet.
The 8 Best Tinted Moisturizers to Keep Your Summer Glow Through the Colder Months
Article
Put your best (barely-there) face forward with these picks.
Walmart Announces That All Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving
Video
The decision was made to thank employees for their hard work this year.
The Best Hand Lotions to Moisturize Your Dry, Cracked Skin
Article
Shop these picks that are dermatologist-recommended and budget-friendly.
Everything a Golden Retriever Owner Needs to Know About Their Dog
Video
These must-know facts will help you understand your pet and their care needs.
