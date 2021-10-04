Emily VanSchmus is the digital assistant holidays and entertaining editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers holiday inspiration, craft trends, party ideas, and all things worth celebrating. She holds a B.A. in journalism and graphic design from Drake University in Des Moines, and has been at BHG.com since she started as an editorial apprentice in 2016. When she's not decorating her apartment for the next holiday, you can find her sipping red wine and watching Hallmark Christmas movies year-round.