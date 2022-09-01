Danielle is a seasoned gardener with experience growing in the Midwest, Northwest and Southeast. She is the former Public Relations and Brand Development Coordinator for Proven Winners. Her garden writing and photography have been featured in magazines nationwide on the consumer and trade levels.

Her work has been published in Fine Gardening, Horticulture, The Designer, DIY Network website, Zone 4 Magazine, Pacific Horticulture Magazine, HGTV Plant Collection Online and Proven Winners website. Danielle's work has also been published in trade channels such as Green Profit, Today's Garden Center, Greenhouse Grower, and NMPro.

She currently owns Flora & Fauna Media. Her clients have included: Bonnie Plants, Longfield Gardens, Ravenna Gardens, Kelly Norris, Christina Salwitz, Jenny Peterson, American Meadows, Jung Seed Co, HGTV Garden Plant Collection, Nectar & Company (Carmen Johnston), St. Lynn's Press, Scripps Network (DIY), Fran Sorin, Cool Springs Press, Shawna Coronado and Charlie Nardozzi.

A well-respected gardening speaker, Danielle loves to share about a different array of topics such as the Purpose of Weeds, New & Cool Plants, Basics of Edible Gardening, and so much more. She has been interviewed on Martha Stewart Radio and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal and the Chicago Tribune.