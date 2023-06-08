Gardening Caring for Your Yard Tools This Auger Drill Bit Set Lets You Dig Through Soil Twice as Fast, and It’s on Sale Right Now 23% off? Don’t mind if we do. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Instagram Twitter Website Steph Osmanski is an e-commerce and lifestyle writer who writes about health, the planet, and being a woman. Since she began her career in 2013, her work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, Parade, Newsweek, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, and more. Steph lives in New York with her pomsky, Koda and stans the Oxford comma. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on June 8, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Madison Woiten For most of us with a green thumb, time spent in the garden is definitely time well spent. Whether you’re repairing dead spots on the lawn or fertilizing the roses, maintaining a yard and garden takes a lot of love, care, and of course, time. But some gardening-related tasks are more exciting than others, and the more laborious ones, like planting more than one flat of flowers at a time, can prove cruel—especially in the summer heat. If you have a bad back or simply no time to spare, the K-Brands Auger Drill Bit helps you plant more in less time and with significantly less effort. The K-Brands Auger Drill Bit set, which is currently 23 percent off at Amazon, is an absolute game-changer for anyone who finds themselves dedicating hours of their lives to planting. Made of heavy duty steel that easily cuts through even the toughest soil, each set comes with two auger drill bits that attach directly to a standard ⅜-inch hex bit drill. Put the garden trowel down, because if you’re planting more than one plant at a time, you’re going to want to use this innovative tool. Amazon Buy It: K-Brands Auger Drill Bit Set, $23 with coupon (was $30), Amazon This clever gadget eliminates the need to bend over or get on your hands and knees while you plant. It’s easier on your hands, too, which can get sore or develop blisters after too much work in the garden. To use it, you simply hold the drill with both hands and turn it on to dig downward. Reverse the bit to pull the soil back up, and there you have the perfect hole for flowers—in half the time! The 11 Best Fertilizers for Indoor Plants of 2023 to Help Your Greenery Thrive “I’m never using my shovel again,” one five-star reviewer wrote, calling the tool a “game changer” that allowed them to “plant eight larger plants in 20 minutes” as opposed to hours. Another shopper that called it a “must-have tool for gardening” also said that it “made quick work of making holes to plant pre-sprouted corn.” The same reviewer also called it “durable,” “strong enough to handle good soil,” and added that you should use a “good power drill that has some good torque” for the most efficient results. While this deal is still live, head to Amazon to shop the K-Brands Auger Drill Bit set. Just don’t forget to click the on-page coupon to score the full discount. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 13,300+ Shoppers Say This $20 'Hardworking Little Fan' Will Help Keep You Cool This Summer Cozy Up with These Beautiful Bedding Ideas for Every Style BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in June