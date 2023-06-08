This Auger Drill Bit Set Lets You Dig Through Soil Twice as Fast, and It’s on Sale Right Now

23% off? Don’t mind if we do.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Published on June 8, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Auger Drill Bit for Planting Tout
For most of us with a green thumb, time spent in the garden is definitely time well spent. Whether you’re repairing dead spots on the lawn or fertilizing the roses, maintaining a yard and garden takes a lot of love, care, and of course, time. But some gardening-related tasks are more exciting than others, and the more laborious ones, like planting more than one flat of flowers at a time, can prove cruel—especially in the summer heat. If you have a bad back or simply no time to spare, the K-Brands Auger Drill Bit helps you plant more in less time and with significantly less effort. 

The K-Brands Auger Drill Bit set, which is currently 23 percent off at Amazon, is an absolute game-changer for anyone who finds themselves dedicating hours of their lives to planting. Made of heavy duty steel that easily cuts through even the toughest soil, each set comes with two auger drill bits that attach directly to a standard ⅜-inch hex bit drill. Put the garden trowel down, because if you’re planting more than one plant at a time, you’re going to want to use this innovative tool. 

K-Brands Auger Drill Bit for Planting

Amazon

Buy It: K-Brands Auger Drill Bit Set, $23 with coupon (was $30), Amazon

This clever gadget eliminates the need to bend over or get on your hands and knees while you plant. It’s easier on your hands, too, which can get sore or develop blisters after too much work in the garden. To use it, you simply hold the drill with both hands and turn it on to dig downward. Reverse the bit to pull the soil back up, and there you have the perfect hole for flowers—in half the time!

“I’m never using my shovel again,” one five-star reviewer wrote, calling the tool a “game changer” that allowed them to “plant eight larger plants in 20 minutes” as opposed to hours. Another shopper that called it a “must-have tool for gardening” also said that it “made quick work of making holes to plant pre-sprouted corn.” The same reviewer also called it “durable,” “strong enough to handle good soil,” and added that you should use a “good power drill that has some good torque” for the most efficient results.

While this deal is still live, head to Amazon to shop the K-Brands Auger Drill Bit set. Just don’t forget to click the on-page coupon to score the full discount.

