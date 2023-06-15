Stress relief comes in many forms, from self care and better sleep to your daily diet—and the latter could include a medicinal herb called ashwagandha. In fact, if you’ve ever reached for a supplement that’s designed to ease stress, it’s likely it contained ashwagandha.

That’s not all this herb does, though, as it also contains potential anti-inflammatory power and other healing properties. If you’re curious about whether you should add ashwagandha to your supplement repertoire, here’s what to know about it.

BHG / Nez Riaz

What is ashwagandha, and what are its benefits?

Ashwagandha is an herb native to India, although it’s also found in North Africa and the Middle East. It’s one of the most revered plants in Ayurveda, India’s traditional medicine system, and its use dates back 3,000 years ago, says Tero Isokauppila, a 13th generation mushroom farmer, adaptogen and nutrition expert, author of Healing Adaptogens and Healing Mushrooms, and CEO and founder of Four Sigmatic.

Yet ashwagandha (which translates to “horse smell” in Sanskrit) isn’t like most herbs you have in your kitchen pantry—it’s an adaptogenic herb, meaning it belongs to a class of herbs that helps your body adapt to stress.

“It’s a nourishing, restorative, and stress-supportive adaptogen that can help with overall wellbeing and vigor,” Isokauppila says. “It can also help you bounce back from extended stress and support a calm mind and more restful sleep.”

Ashwagandha may even increase stamina and strength and improve digestive function, he explains, and it can also lower inflammation. Among the many factors that can cause inflammation, stress is one of them—reducing your stress levels has been shown to decrease inflammation in your body.

While people might first associate ashwagandha with feeling more relaxed and restored, there’s another surprising benefit: supporting women’s health.

“In the West, it’s used as a fertility tonic,” Isokauppila says. However, ashwagandha should only be taken in the months leading up to pregnancy, he continues, not necessarily during pregnancy.

Should you try ashwagandha?

According to Isokauppila, ashwagandha is safe to take long term without any worry about side effects, but you should always listen to your body when you’re taking any sort of supplement. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, be sure to check with your doctor before incorporating it into your daily routine. You should do the same if you have thyroid issues, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

You can find numerous products that incorporate ashwagandha, including capsules, powders, liquid drops and gummies. However, ashwagandha is ideally taken as an extract, which makes it more bioavailable. Isokauppila doesn’t recommend gummies because they don’t have many active ingredients in them.

“Many roots and fungi aren’t available [to the body] unless cooked or otherwise extracted,” Isokauppila says.

If you opt for an extract, you don’t need to take much on the daily. An effective dose is anywhere between 200 and 500mg per day, but Isokauppila recommends starting with 100mg per day and working your way up. For instance, you can incorporate it into your morning cup of coffee.

“The ashwagandha can balance some of the effects of the caffeine, and the coffee can mask its naturally bitter flavor,” he says.

Look for ashwagandha sourced from India, its country of origin. If possible, Isokauppila also suggests choosing organic versions to avoid any potential pesticides.