Score Up to 83% Off Area Rugs During Presidents’ Day Sales at Wayfair, Amazon, and More

Starting at just $8.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on February 17, 2023 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Presidents Day Best Rug Deals Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

A colorful, attractive rug can make all the difference in a space. You can immediately add texture, layers, personality, and even divide up a studio or large room into different areas and purposes using these textiles. The right rug can even make your area look larger or smaller, depending on your design needs.

This Presidents’ Day, save up to 83% off across retailers like Wayfair, Ruggable, Society6, and more. Before the weekend ends, we’re loving (and adding-to-cart) these gorgeous styles of area rugs, runners, and more—for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Hurry! Your desired sizes may sell out quickly, so you’ll want to snag these deals before the sales are gone or out of stock. You can find your right rug across budgets, styles, and fabrics.

lorelai-transitional-geometric-area-rug-in-blue-12d843d82bb0475195962dd328d10863.jpg

Best Presidents’ Day Wayfair Rug Deals

Wayfair has plenty of steals this weekend across furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding and bath, and of course, rugs. Offering multiple sizes and machine-washable options, the retailer has Presidents’ Day deals up to 83% off that are friendly on both your floors and your bank accounts.

It may still be cold outside, but this discounted leaf-patterned indoor/outdoor rug already has us dreaming of spring porch days. If you prefer more geometric patterns, you may love this Nicole Miller Danica Geometric Black/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug on sale for 24% off. And who could pass up this decadent green and gold patterned runner for 83% off, available now for just $20?

SAFAVIEH Natural Fiber Collection Accent Rug

Amazon

Best Presidents’ Day Amazon Rug Deals

Ah, Amazon—our go-to when it comes to affordable home goods. Starting at just $8, this retailer has some staggering deals this Presidents’ Day when it comes to rugs, mats, and textiles. 

Looking for a new runner? Opt for the funky, 1980s-esque modern floral Unique Loom Lyon Collection Colorful Modern Floral Garden Area Rug, available for a whopping 60% off. Or how about a timeless jute design, listed for over half off? Another neutral option is this Home Dynamix Royalty Clover Modern Area Rug, which grounds any space with its versatile coloring, now 58% off.

Wild Tiger Rug

Society6

More Can’t-Miss Presidents’ Day Rug Deals

Society6 has a colorful, artist-designed collection of rugs that channel a playful atmosphere ideal for vibrant statement pieces—like the Wild Tiger Rug Rug by Zoopoo, available now for 30% off. Or how about this beautiful pink area rug from contemporary African home décor brand 54Kibo, available now for 15% off?

And this weekend only, score 15% off across Ruggable’s entire site, excluding gift cards and swatches. The retailer’s famed (and editor-loved) for being machine washable and negating expensive rug-care cleanings and services—just toss them into the machine. Polished home brand Lulu and Georgia is also offering a sitewide discount, with an extra 20% off everything listed—like this striking abstract neutral and black rug priced at a combined 760% off.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pres Day: Best Amazon Deals TOUT
Amazon Has Tons of Early Presidents’ Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now, Up to 73% Off
Best Wayfair Presidents Day Deals Tout
Score Deals on Furniture, Mattresses, and Kitchenware for Up to 76% Off During Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale
Best Vacuum Deals Presidents Day Tout
The 23 Best Vacuum Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day at Amazon—Up to 75% Off
Casper Presidents Day Sale Tout
Save Big on Mattresses, Pillows, Bedding, and Glow Lights During Casper’s Presidents’ Day Sale
Amazon Modern Farmhouse Store
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is the Secret to Achieving a Cohesive Modern Farmhouse Style on a Budget
Wayfair Big Furniture Sale Tout
Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale Is Happening Now, and You Can Get Up to 82% Off Beds, Couches, Tables, and More
The 14 Best Rugs of 2022 to Instantly Upgrade and Pull Together Every Room in Your House
The 14 Best Rugs of 2023 to Upgrade and Pull Together Every Room in Your House
Best Bedroom Rugs of 2022 to Spruce Up Your Space
The 14 Best Bedroom Rugs of 2023 to Spruce Up Your Space
Best Indoor/Outdoor Rugs
The 9 Best Indoor/Outdoor Rugs for Adding a Touch of Cozy to Any Outdoor Space
20-best-table-runners-of-2022-for-your-dining-room-breakfast-nook-and-living-room-tout
The 20 Best Table Runners of 2023 for Your Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, and More
Best Bath Mats for Every Bathroom
The 14 Best Bath Mats for Every Bathroom in 2023
rug
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront Full of Bright and Colorful Area Rugs Starting at $21
Best Outdoor Pillows
The 15 Best Outdoor Pillows to Upgrade Your Yard's Seating Area
Best Bean Bag Chairs
The 13 Best Bean Bag Chairs of 2023
Best Dehumidifiers of 2022
The 7 Best Dehumidifiers of 2023 to Avoid Mold and Mildew in Your Home
Dave and Jenny Marrs Indoor Collection dinnerware tabletop
How to Get a Handcrafted Home Decor Look on a Budget