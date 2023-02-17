Score Up to 83% Off Area Rugs During Presidents’ Day Sales at Wayfair, Amazon, and More

A colorful, attractive rug can make all the difference in a space. You can immediately add texture, layers, personality, and even divide up a studio or large room into different areas and purposes using these textiles. The right rug can even make your area look larger or smaller, depending on your design needs.

This Presidents’ Day, save up to 83% off across retailers like Wayfair, Ruggable, Society6, and more. Before the weekend ends, we’re loving (and adding-to-cart) these gorgeous styles of area rugs, runners, and more—for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Hurry! Your desired sizes may sell out quickly, so you’ll want to snag these deals before the sales are gone or out of stock. You can find your right rug across budgets, styles, and fabrics.

Best Presidents’ Day Wayfair Rug Deals

Wayfair has plenty of steals this weekend across furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding and bath, and of course, rugs. Offering multiple sizes and machine-washable options, the retailer has Presidents’ Day deals up to 83% off that are friendly on both your floors and your bank accounts.

It may still be cold outside, but this discounted leaf-patterned indoor/outdoor rug already has us dreaming of spring porch days. If you prefer more geometric patterns, you may love this Nicole Miller Danica Geometric Black/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug on sale for 24% off. And who could pass up this decadent green and gold patterned runner for 83% off, available now for just $20?

Amazon

Best Presidents’ Day Amazon Rug Deals

Ah, Amazon—our go-to when it comes to affordable home goods. Starting at just $8, this retailer has some staggering deals this Presidents’ Day when it comes to rugs, mats, and textiles.

Looking for a new runner? Opt for the funky, 1980s-esque modern floral Unique Loom Lyon Collection Colorful Modern Floral Garden Area Rug, available for a whopping 60% off. Or how about a timeless jute design, listed for over half off? Another neutral option is this Home Dynamix Royalty Clover Modern Area Rug, which grounds any space with its versatile coloring, now 58% off.

Society6

More Can’t-Miss Presidents’ Day Rug Deals

Society6 has a colorful, artist-designed collection of rugs that channel a playful atmosphere ideal for vibrant statement pieces—like the Wild Tiger Rug Rug by Zoopoo, available now for 30% off. Or how about this beautiful pink area rug from contemporary African home décor brand 54Kibo, available now for 15% off?

And this weekend only, score 15% off across Ruggable’s entire site, excluding gift cards and swatches. The retailer’s famed (and editor-loved) for being machine washable and negating expensive rug-care cleanings and services—just toss them into the machine. Polished home brand Lulu and Georgia is also offering a sitewide discount, with an extra 20% off everything listed—like this striking abstract neutral and black rug priced at a combined 760% off.