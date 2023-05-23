Area Rugs Are Up to 77% Off Ahead of Memorial Day at Amazon, Walmart, and More

The easiest way to refresh a space is with an area rug. Whether you’re looking to bring in more color and softness, or make a statement, switching up or adding a rug makes all the difference. Instantly upgrading your floors does not have to come at a high cost though—leading up to Memorial Day 2023, you can score massive savings on indoor and outdoor area rugs up to 77% off.

Stores like Amazon, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart already have massive deals on rugs, no matter the style you’re shopping for. With savings on shag rugs, vintage-style rugs, Persian rugs, outdoor rugs, and many more, we’ve done the online shopping for you and compiled the 36 best deals to shop days before Memorial Day weekend even arrives.

Best Early Memorial Day Amazon Rug Deals

Amazon

Shopping Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Deals is the way to snag little-known discounts on countless home goods—including rugs. Amazon has some of the most variety when it comes to home decor products, so the odds are in your favor to find the right item at the right price. And with rugs starting at just $10, Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to score discounts on home goods at Amazon.

Rugs can act not only as a soft landing but also as an art piece. Selections like the Justina Blakeney x Loloi Collection Rug with a modern abstract line print and the Rugshop Contemporary Modern Abstract Rug and its bold colors add interest to your floor. For the ultimate in comfort, shag rugs are the way to go, and options like the Tabayon Shag Area Rug and the Signature Loom Shaggy Rug both offer a modern twist on the popular vintage style.

Best Early Memorial Day Wayfair Rug Deals

Wayfair

Wayfair’s impressive selection of Memorial Day Clearance Sales is not limited to rugs—it also includes home decor, furniture, and even appliances. However, the massive savings on area rugs are not to be missed.

With summer around the corner, indoor living is about to mix with outdoor living, and having a stylish rug that can work in both environments is a must. The durable Charlton Home Indoor/Outdoor Rug seamlessly works for both a living room or a patio setup thanks in part to its fade-resistant and machine-washable polypropylene material—plus, it’s 67% off. Fun patterns in neutral color schemes are a simple way to incorporate more vibrancy into a space. Picks like the Langley Street Fitz Oriental Area Rug and the Ophelia & Co. Demonte Performance Rug are on sale for up to 67% and 77% off, respectively.

Best Early Memorial Day Target Rug Deals

Target

No matter the style of room you’re adding a rug to, Target’s deals on area rugs have your flooring covered. Whether shopping for a laid-back bohemian space (the Nourison Passion Center Medallion Indoor Bohemian Rug is a go-to at up to 62% off) or a timeless room that can showcase the grandeur of the Captiv8e Designs Arya Classic Persian Rug, or anything in between. Depending on the room, a neutral piece like the Handwoven Solid Elfride Rug will anchor a busy room, or Dasilva Fringe Area Rug’s bold pattern will liven up a space. Either way, Target’s deals on area rugs are up to 67% off.

Best Early Memorial Day Walmart Rug Deals

Walmart

A one-stop-shop for almost anything, Walmart has savings on area rugs this week up to $246 off. The Momeni Anatolia Oriental Traditional Multicolor Area Rug’s muted color scheme of blues and oranges in a whimsical pattern will instantly transition your space from winter to summer. For a pop of color, the Art of Knot Sandhya Traditional Blue Area Rug is available in multiple sizes and is made up of a rainbow of cheerful colors.

The Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Trellis Fringe Shag Rug accomplishes both tasks of being cozy underfoot and stylish with its plush shag in a modern diamond pattern.