Shopping Area Rugs Are Up to 77% Off Ahead of Memorial Day at Amazon, Walmart, and More They start at just $10. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 23, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon The easiest way to refresh a space is with an area rug. Whether you’re looking to bring in more color and softness, or make a statement, switching up or adding a rug makes all the difference. Instantly upgrading your floors does not have to come at a high cost though—leading up to Memorial Day 2023, you can score massive savings on indoor and outdoor area rugs up to 77% off. Stores like Amazon, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart already have massive deals on rugs, no matter the style you’re shopping for. With savings on shag rugs, vintage-style rugs, Persian rugs, outdoor rugs, and many more, we’ve done the online shopping for you and compiled the 36 best deals to shop days before Memorial Day weekend even arrives. Best Early Memorial Day Amazon Rug Deals Amazon Shopping Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Deals is the way to snag little-known discounts on countless home goods—including rugs. Amazon has some of the most variety when it comes to home decor products, so the odds are in your favor to find the right item at the right price. And with rugs starting at just $10, Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to score discounts on home goods at Amazon. Rugs can act not only as a soft landing but also as an art piece. Selections like the Justina Blakeney x Loloi Collection Rug with a modern abstract line print and the Rugshop Contemporary Modern Abstract Rug and its bold colors add interest to your floor. For the ultimate in comfort, shag rugs are the way to go, and options like the Tabayon Shag Area Rug and the Signature Loom Shaggy Rug both offer a modern twist on the popular vintage style. Tabayon 4’ x 6’ Shag Area Rug, $32 with coupon (was $50) Genimo 5’ x 8’ Waterproof Outdoor Rug, $34 with coupon (was $46) Ophanie Area Rug, from $10 with coupon (was from $18) Signature Loom Shaggy Rug, from $18 with coupon (was from $30) Rugshop Contemporary Modern Abstract Rug, from $23 (was from $40) NuLoom 8’ x 11’ Hand Woven Farmhouse Natural Jute Rug, $336 with coupon (was $472) Justina Blakeney x Loloi Collection Rug, from $74 (was from $99) NuLoom Jacquie Vintage Floral Rug, $252 (was $286) Best Early Memorial Day Wayfair Rug Deals Wayfair Wayfair’s impressive selection of Memorial Day Clearance Sales is not limited to rugs—it also includes home decor, furniture, and even appliances. However, the massive savings on area rugs are not to be missed. With summer around the corner, indoor living is about to mix with outdoor living, and having a stylish rug that can work in both environments is a must. The durable Charlton Home Indoor/Outdoor Rug seamlessly works for both a living room or a patio setup thanks in part to its fade-resistant and machine-washable polypropylene material—plus, it’s 67% off. Fun patterns in neutral color schemes are a simple way to incorporate more vibrancy into a space. Picks like the Langley Street Fitz Oriental Area Rug and the Ophelia & Co. Demonte Performance Rug are on sale for up to 67% and 77% off, respectively. Lark Manor 7'6" x 9'6" Burkholder Handmade Wool Rug, from $70 (was from $210) Gracie Oaks Alegre Power Loom Indoor/Outdoor Rug, from $40 (was from $62) Ophelia & Co. 5’ x 7’ Demonte Performance Rug, $46 (was $200) Langley Street Fitz Oriental Area Rug, from $38 (was from $85) Highland Dunes Cruise Handmade Braided Jute Rug in Off White/Cream Beige, from $42 (was from $56) House of Hampton Daryll Moroccan Shag Rug, from $53 (was from $87) Mistana Area Rug, from $50 (was from $85) Langley Street Gaven Performance Rug, from $25 (was from $30) Trule Handmade Multicolor Rug, from $52 (was from $78) Foundry Select Vergara Performance Rug, from $43 (was from $79) Bungalow Rose JulieMarie Vintage Performance Pink Rug, from $36 (was from $63) Lark Manor Faegin Performance Rug, from $32 (was from $55) Charlton Home Indoor/Outdoor Rug, from $32 (was from $58) Best Early Memorial Day Target Rug Deals Target No matter the style of room you’re adding a rug to, Target’s deals on area rugs have your flooring covered. Whether shopping for a laid-back bohemian space (the Nourison Passion Center Medallion Indoor Bohemian Rug is a go-to at up to 62% off) or a timeless room that can showcase the grandeur of the Captiv8e Designs Arya Classic Persian Rug, or anything in between. Depending on the room, a neutral piece like the Handwoven Solid Elfride Rug will anchor a busy room, or Dasilva Fringe Area Rug’s bold pattern will liven up a space. Either way, Target’s deals on area rugs are up to 67% off. Captiv8e Designs 5’3” x 7’6” Arya Classic Persian Rug, $360 (was $400) Artistic Weavers 5'3" x 7'3" Blue Pinnacle Shag Global Rug, $154 (was $181) NuLoom Handwoven Solid Elfride Rug, from $40 (was from $50) NuLoom Dasilva Fringe Area Rug, from $43 (was $60) Nourison Passion Center Medallion Indoor Bohemian Rug, from $26 (was from $39) Safavieh Madison Rug, from $30 (was from $43) Best Early Memorial Day Walmart Rug Deals Walmart A one-stop-shop for almost anything, Walmart has savings on area rugs this week up to $246 off. The Momeni Anatolia Oriental Traditional Multicolor Area Rug’s muted color scheme of blues and oranges in a whimsical pattern will instantly transition your space from winter to summer. For a pop of color, the Art of Knot Sandhya Traditional Blue Area Rug is available in multiple sizes and is made up of a rainbow of cheerful colors. The Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Trellis Fringe Shag Rug accomplishes both tasks of being cozy underfoot and stylish with its plush shag in a modern diamond pattern. Safavieh 6’7 x 6’7 Florida Doug Floral Vines Shag Rug Cream/ Light Blue, $147 (was $165) Momeni 5’3” x 7’6” Anatolia Oriental Traditional Multicolor Area Rug, $153 (was $399) Art of Knot Sandhya Traditional Blue Area Rug, from $23 (was from $30) Loloi II 2’6 x 9’6 Layla Lay-03 Oriental Olive Rug, $56 (was $82) Better Homes & Gardens 4’ x 6’ Teal Carved Waves Rug, $59 (was $68) Better Homes & Gardens Spice Grid Runner, $30 (was $35) Better Homes & Gardens 5’3” x 7’ Diamond Trellis Fringe Shag Rug, $50 (was $58) My Texas House Austin Traditional Woven Area Rug, from $48 (was from $77) Home Dynamix Royalty Elati Traditional Ornate Damask Rug, from $21 (was from $30) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 5 Creative Ways to Use Wallpaper to Deck Out More Than Just Your Walls Why Mushrooms Are Everyone’s New Favorite Snack Shoppers Pulled ‘Buckets’ of Dandelions with This Best-Selling Stand-Up Weeder That’s Only $27 at Amazon