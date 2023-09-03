56 of the Best Labor Day Deals on Area Rugs at Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart, and More

Having the perfect carpet is the essential element that will pull the decor of a room together. Whether you just moved into a new place or you’re redecorating your home, there are tons of Labor Day sales on rugs that you need to check out. We found 60 of the best deals from Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Walmart, Ruggable, and Rugs USA for you to shop. This holiday weekend, you can score up to 80% off brands including NuLoom, Martha Stewart Rugs, Safavieh, Jonathan Adler, and more.

You can shop every shape, size, color, and pattern rug imaginable on sale right now—there are even some outdoor options for your patio or deck. Shop vintage-inspired and traditional styles, like this highly rated carpet from Amazon for 72% off, or this colorful option from Wayfair for 57% off. Plus, there are plenty of solid colors and geometric prints available to choose from, too. Find even more Labor Day rug discounts below.

Best Labor Day Amazon Rug Deals

Amazon

You’ll find all kinds of rugs on sale on Amazon, from runners to extra large 9-by-12-foot carpets. Score more than $300 off this 7-by-10-foot rug. The light gray, medium pile style has a slightly faded, vintage-inspired pattern. Another great find is this Loloi runner that’s up to 75% off, and it comes in a ton of other sizes and colors, too. If you prefer a solid over prints, check out this woven cotton beige option that’s just $55.

Best Labor Day Wayfair Rug Deals

Wayfair

Wayfair has deals on rugs from Martha Stewart Rugs, Zipcode Design, Langley Street, and more right now. This Mistana carpet is available in runner, circular, square, and rectangular styles, and it’s on sale for up to 74% off—that’s a discount of more than $550! This jute and sisal flatweave option that shoppers say is “sturdy” and “adds beautiful texture” will look perfect with farmhouse style decor.

Best Labor Day Target Rug Deals

Target

Shop tasseled, shag, jute, and low pile rugs in floral, medallion, vintage-inspired, and striped prints from Target. This outdoor carpet is made of stain-resistant low pile flat weave that’s perfect for your deck or porch. All you have to do to clean the rug is rinse it with a hose. One reviewer commented that it adds a “pop of color” to their patio. If you have a minimalist design style, consider this Jonathan Y striped shag that’s 40% off or this solid bordered option that’s 15% off.

Best Labor Day Walmart Rug Deals

Walmart

Score up to nearly $100 off area rugs from Nicole Miller New York, Safavieh, and more at Walmart. This best-selling Persian style starts at just $20. According to customers, the rug feels cushiony but is low pile, so it doesn’t trap dirt, and it stays in place even without a pad. This traditional style printed carpet comes in forest green, light gray, navy, violet/fuschia, and purple shades, and it’s up to 48% off right now.

Best Labor Day Ruggable Rug Deals

Ruggable

During Ruggable’s Labor Day Sale, you can get up to 20% off sitewide with the code LD23. All the rugs are machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about spills or stains. Grab this cute checkered option in stone, black, or slate green, starting at $71. If your home has modern decor, try this abstract print or this asymmetrical grid pattern. Another great geometric rug to consider is this striped Jonathan Adler carpet that starts at xxxxxxxx. The Ruggable sale ends on September 5, so don’t wait to take advantage of these discounts.

Best Labor Day Rugs USA Rug Deals

Rugs USA

Rugs USA slashed prices on carpets by up to 80%. Get $240 off this colorful medallion style. If you want to make your bedroom feel extra cozy, this fluffy high pile shag rug is just what you need, and it starts at only $57. The neutral cream carpet features a light gray trellis pattern that will blend into any type of decor.