56 of the Best Labor Day Deals on Area Rugs at Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart, and More

Having the perfect carpet is the essential element that will pull the decor of a room together. Whether you just moved into a new place or you're redecorating your home, there are tons of Labor Day sales on rugs that you need to check out. We found 60 of the best deals from Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Walmart, Ruggable, and Rugs USA for you to shop. This holiday weekend, you can score up to 80% off brands including NuLoom, Martha Stewart Rugs, Safavieh, Jonathan Adler, and more. You can shop every shape, size, color, and pattern rug imaginable on sale right now—there are even some outdoor options for your patio or deck. Shop vintage-inspired and traditional styles, like this highly rated carpet from Amazon for 72% off, or this colorful option from Wayfair for 57% off. Plus, there are plenty of solid colors and geometric prints available to choose from, too. Find even more Labor Day rug discounts below. Best Labor Day Amazon Rug Deals Amazon You’ll find all kinds of rugs on sale on Amazon, from runners to extra large 9-by-12-foot carpets. Score more than $300 off this 7-by-10-foot rug. The light gray, medium pile style has a slightly faded, vintage-inspired pattern. Another great find is this Loloi runner that’s up to 75% off, and it comes in a ton of other sizes and colors, too. If you prefer a solid over prints, check out this woven cotton beige option that’s just $55. Artistic Weavers Janine 7'10" x 10'3" Vintage Medallion Area Rug, $130 (was $470) Loloi II Skye Collection 2'6" x 7'6" Traditional Runner, $37 (was $149) Modergrace 5’ x 7’ Geometric Area Rug, $70 with coupon (was $80) Artistic Weavers Anita 5'3" x 7'3" Bohemian Shag Area Rug, $104 (was $180) Super Area Rugs 3’ x 5’ Farmhouse Braided Rug, $44 (was $80) Zesthome 8 x 10 Boho Area Rug, $144 with coupon (was $200) Jinchan 5’ x 7’ Persian Rug, $69 (was $99) NuLoom Alessi 3’ x 5’ Solid Farmhouse Cotton Area Rug, $55 (was $78) Oigae 5’ x 7’ Washable Persian Distressed Area Rug, $48 with coupon (was $60) Jonathan Y Moroccan 4’ x 6’ Boho Area Rug, $36 (was $79) Best Labor Day Wayfair Rug Deals Wayfair Wayfair has deals on rugs from Martha Stewart Rugs, Zipcode Design, Langley Street, and more right now. This Mistana carpet is available in runner, circular, square, and rectangular styles, and it’s on sale for up to 74% off—that’s a discount of more than $550! This jute and sisal flatweave option that shoppers say is “sturdy” and “adds beautiful texture” will look perfect with farmhouse style decor. Martha Stewart Rugs 6’ x 9’ Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Brown Rug, $144 (was $230) Bungalow Rose Deja 8’ x 10’ Traditional Power Loom Performance Coral/Navy Rug, $137 (was $315) Mistana Albertson 9’ x 12’ Performance Rug, $187 (was $610) Langley Street Felty 8’ x 10’ Performance Blue/Light Blue Rug, $143 (was $240) Wrought Studio Allysa Round 5’3” Abstract Shag Area Rug in Cream/ Beige, $99 (was $155) Mistana Indira 8’ x 10’ Performance Rug, $200 (was $760) Langley Street Gaven 9’ x 12’3” Performance Ivory Rug, $160 (was $475) Charlton Home Gulbranson 7’10” x 10’ Traditional Medallion Power Loom Performance Beige Rug, $156 (was $262) Bungalow Rose Daye 5’ x 8’ Traditional Tiled Power Loom Performance Rug, $65 (was $104) Zipcode Design Gilkey 7’10” x 10’ Performance Ivory Rug, $180 (was $540) Best Labor Day Target Rug Deals Target Shop tasseled, shag, jute, and low pile rugs in floral, medallion, vintage-inspired, and striped prints from Target. This outdoor carpet is made of stain-resistant low pile flat weave that’s perfect for your deck or porch. All you have to do to clean the rug is rinse it with a hose. One reviewer commented that it adds a “pop of color” to their patio. If you have a minimalist design style, consider this Jonathan Y striped shag that’s 40% off or this solid bordered option that’s 15% off. NuLoom 3’ x 5’ Handwoven Solid Elfriede Area Rug, $58 (was $80) Nourison Aloha Floral Bloom Round 4’ Outdoor Rug, $40 (was $82) Hearth and Hand with Magnolia 5’ x 7’ Jute Oval Rug, $111 (was $130) NuLoom Jacquie 2’ x 3’ Vintage Floral Area Rug, $33 (was $40) Jonathan Y Williamsburg 5’ x 8’ Minimalist Stripe Area Rug, $61 (was $102) NuLoom Neva 2’ x 3’ Modern Tasseled Shag Area Rug, $42 (was $53) Nourison Passion 5’3” x 7’3” Center Medallion Bohemian Indoor Rug, $79 (was $163) NuLoom Lenore 3’ x 5’ Vintage Floral Area Rug, $37 (was $57) Hearth and Hand with Magnolia 5’ x 7’ Simple Border Stripe with Corner Tassel Rug, $85 (was $100) Hearth and Hand with Magnolia 5’ x 7’ Pick Stitch Textured Tassel Rug, $127 (was $150) Best Labor Day Walmart Rug Deals Walmart Score up to nearly $100 off area rugs from Nicole Miller New York, Safavieh, and more at Walmart. This best-selling Persian style starts at just $20. According to customers, the rug feels cushiony but is low pile, so it doesn’t trap dirt, and it stays in place even without a pad. This traditional style printed carpet comes in forest green, light gray, navy, violet/fuschia, and purple shades, and it’s up to 48% off right now. Home Dynamix 3’7” x 5’2” Premium Sakarya Traditional Medallion Area Rug, $19 (was $25) Jinchan 2’ x 3’ Vintage Persian Area Rug, $20 (was $39) Safavieh Brentwood 8’ x 10’ Cantor Floral Area Rug, $126 (was $150) Nicole Miller New York Danica 9’s” x 12’5” Transitional Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $120 (was $210) Safavieh Monaco 3’ x 5’ Toria Traditional Area Rug, $30 (was $57) My Texas House Quail 3'11" x 5'5" Hollow Area Rug, $62 (was $160) Jinchan 2’ x 3’ Traditional Area Rug, from $20 (was $23) Best Labor Day Ruggable Rug Deals Ruggable During Ruggable’s Labor Day Sale, you can get up to 20% off sitewide with the code LD23. All the rugs are machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about spills or stains. Grab this cute checkered option in stone, black, or slate green, starting at $71. If your home has modern decor, try this abstract print or this asymmetrical grid pattern. Another great geometric rug to consider is this striped Jonathan Adler carpet that starts at xxxxxxxx. The Ruggable sale ends on September 5, so don’t wait to take advantage of these discounts. Kamran Hazel Rug, from $71 (was from $89) Verena Dark Wood Rug, from $71 (was from $89) Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black and Ivory Rug, from $95 (was from $119) Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Stone Gold Rug, from $103 (was from $129) Stellan Charcoal Rug, from $71 (was from $89) Impasto Slate Blue Rug, from $71 (was from $89) Sloane Grey Rug, from $71 (was from $89) Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, from $71 (was from $89) Iris Apfel Flutterby Multicolor Rug, from $103 (was from $129) Morris & Co. Aqua Floral Medallion Area Rug, $60 (was $300) Light Gray Bordered Lattice Area Rug, from $49 (was from $247) Beige Croix Medallion Area Rug, from $29 (was from $147) Blue Banded Bird Eye Diamonds Area Rug, from $73 (was from $363) Olive Faded Persian Area Rug, from $83 (was from $415) Ivory Argyle Trellis Area Rug, from $58 (was from $292) Natural Soft Trellis Shag Area Rug, from $136 (was $678) Beige Geometric Diamond Area Rug, from $89 (was from $447) 