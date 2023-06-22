Amazon Has Discounts on All Kinds of Area Rugs Before Prime Day Even Begins, and Prices Start at $10

Whether you’re in the market for a plush faux-fur rug for your bedroom or a durable entryway rug, Amazon has every size, shape, and color you need. And ahead of Prime Day, there are tons of discounts on square, rectangular, oval, circular, and more area rugs. You’ll find styles for every type of decor, from classic Persian-style to modern abstract prints, as well as solid colors.

The area rugs we chose are highly rated by Amazon customers, and they’re on major sale—prices start at just $10, which is incredibly affordable compared to many rug prices that can run into the hundreds of dollars. In fact, all the rugs on our list start at under $40. Plus, Prime members get free shipping, which will save you even more money (and you’ll get your order ASAP).

You definitely don’t want to miss out on these deals, so be sure to shop our 11 area rug picks below for up to 69% off before Prime Day even begins.

Amazon Area Rug Deals

Ophanie Fuzzy Shag Rug

More than 200 people bought this number one best-selling rug in the past week—and it’s easy to see why. It has a soft shag upper with a high-density sponge interlayer and nonslip bottom, so you don’t even need a rug pad. The non-shedding material is non-toxic and hypoallergenic, ideal for nurseries and play rooms. The hand-washable rug has nearly 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Buy It: Ophanie Fuzzy Shag Rug, from $11 (was $18), Amazon

Jinchan Persian Area Rug

For a low-pile option, check out this rug that features a Persian-inspired pattern that comes in a variety of colors, including blush, brick red, navy, orange, taupe, and distressed blue. It even arrives folded in a small, easy-to-carry package. Just unfold the rug and smooth it out, and the creases will flatten within about a week. It’s available in 13 sizes, and you can frequently vacuum and spot clean the rug to maintain its quality.

Buy It: Jinchan Persian Area Rug, from $23 (was $33), Amazon

Lochas Luxury Shag Area Rug

This fluffy shag rug features a contrasting Moroccan lattice design and nonslip grips on the bottom. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, whether you want something bold or neutral. More than 7,800 Amazon reviewers have given the rug perfect ratings, and shoppers say that they love how the soft fabric feels on their feet.

Buy It: Lochas Luxury Shag Area Rug, from $10 (was $13), Amazon

Jonathan Y Boho Rug

Place this durable geometric print area rug in high-traffic parts of your home, like the entryway or a hallway. The low-pile rug is water- and stain-resistant, and the tightly woven fibers won’t trap dirt. It has earned more than 7,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it an “absolute steal.” One customer said that they’re “impressed” with the quality given the affordable price.

Buy It: Jonathan Y Boho Rug, from $22 (was $35), Amazon

Bstluv Shag Rug

Any room of your house will feel so cozy with this plush shag rug that has a sponge layer for added comfort. It features a geometric diamond and hexagon pattern in beige, gray, white, black, light pink, and more hues. The 1.25-inch high-pile rug comes in three sizes to fit multiple spaces, too.

Buy It: Bstluv Shag Rug, from $24 (was $33), Amazon

Lahome Modern Abstract Area Rug

The best thing about this area rug is that it’s machine-washable. The abstract print will fit right into modern decor, or it can be used as an accent piece. With a low pile and a reinforced edge, the rug is durable enough to withstand lots of foot traffic. Plus, the anti-skid bottom prevents it from sliding around on the floor.

Buy It: Lahome Modern Abstract Area Rug, from $22 with coupon (was $24), Amazon

Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug

Shoppers have awarded this trellis print rug more than 16,500 perfect ratings—and it’s currently up to 69% off. It’s available in almost any size and shape you can think of, including oval, round, octagon, square, and runners. The low pile makes it useful for heavy foot traffic areas, and it’s good for people with allergies since it doesn’t hold onto dirt and dust.

Buy It: Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug, from $34 (was $93), Amazon

Noahas Faux-Fur Rug

This faux-fur rug looks so luxurious, but it starts at just $13 with an on-page coupon. Though it’s fluffy, the tight weave prevents shedding, and it can even be cleaned in the washing machine with cold water. The slip-resistant suede leather on the bottom will keep the rug in place. With more than 9,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, the rug is extremely popular with shoppers.

Buy It: Noahas Faux-Fur Rug, from $13 with coupon (was $25), Amazon

Jinchan Abstract Sketch Area Rug

If you have kids or pets, a low-pile rug that doesn’t trap dirt and hair like this one is essential. With a nonslip back, it’s also ideal for high-traffic areas since it won’t be constantly moving out of place. One customer commented that it has had “everything under the sun spilled on or mushed into it and has always come clean.”

Buy It: Jinchan Abstract Sketch Area Rug, from $26 (was $37), Amazon

Lahome Bohemian Floral Medallion Round Rug

This nonslip rug has a super low pile (0.4 inches) that won’t cause doors to get stuck when opening or closing. It features an Oriental-style print in bright teal and red shades to add a pop of color to any room. The 4-foot circular shape makes it the perfect vibrant statement piece.

Buy It: Lahome Bohemian Floral Medallion Round Rug, from $37 (was $46), Amazon

Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug

Amazon reviewers have given this area rug more than 25,100 five-star ratings, with one customer saying that they loved it so much, they ordered a second one the day the rug arrived. The French-inspired pattern is made to look vintage, and it comes in colors ranging from gray/beige to dark gray/ivory to navy/yellow.

Buy It: Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug, from $21 (was $39), Amazon