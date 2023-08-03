Moving is an undertaking, no matter how you slice it. Navigating the renting or buying process, finding the funds to invest in a new place, and packing up all of your belongings takes a lot of time and effort. Often, overwhelmed by everything else, we forget about the money that goes into actually making the move. You'll need to finalize your budget and make sure you have what you need to move before getting started—but what does it really cost to move? Home services website Angi surveyed 1,000 people to find out just how much it takes, so you can be better equipped for the next big transition.

The cost of moving will depend on many things, including where you live now, how far you're going, and whether you plan to DIY the move or hire movers to do it for you. If you're moving within the same state, the cost will, of course, be less than if you're moving across the country. But before you get excited, keep in mind that the expense of moving varies significantly from state to state.

For example, if you live in Alaska and are moving from Juneau to Fairbanks, you can expect the price to be around $360—the lowest of the 43 states included in the survey's data. On the high end, the average expense of moving from Eugene to Medford, Oregon will come out to about a whopping $5,000. The national average cost of hiring movers for a local move turns out to be between $1,000 and $3,000—not an inconsequential cost.

Of those surveyed who moved locally, 33.12% hired movers, though most of the 1,000 people surveyed (73.88%) had family and friends assist with the moving process. That means that part of the expense of moving might include pizza, coolers full of water, and perhaps some cold beers to share with the makeshift moving crew.

Moving out of state is predictably more expensive. Among those surveyed by Angi, a little more than half (54.5%) spent under $2,000, and 24.6% spent between $2,000 and $4,000 for a long-distance relocation. It's the least costly to move out of Missouri, at around $2,300, and the most expensive to leave Idaho at almost $10,000. Nine percent more (42.74%) of those surveyed hired movers for long-distance moves than those who did when moving locally.

When budgeting for a move, remember to include expenses beyond hiring a moving company or renting a truck. For one, you'll need to buy packing supplies if you plan to do the work yourself—or you’ll need to hire a packing service. You should also consider getting moving insurance, and you might need to board your pet for a day or two while you relocate. If you hire movers, you may want to tip those who do the work (though it's optional). The average rate for tipping is 10 to 20% of the total moving cost, but it's up to you to decide how much you want to spend on tipping.

Cost aside, moving is stressful for just about everyone—and Angi got a gauge of how Americans feel about the process overall. About half of those surveyed (50.3%) have only moved once in the last five years, while a very low 2.9% have moved five times or more. However, only 41.4% of those surveyed said they're planning to move again within the next five years—meaning they're anticipating planning financially for another relocation.

When asked whether saving money or time while moving was most important, an overwhelming majority (nearly 68%) agreed on money. Over half, or 55.6% said that packing was the hardest part of moving, with nearly 25% saying unpacking. The slightly less stressful additions to the list included budgeting and financing (13.9%), scheduling movers (3.9%), and decorating (1.9%).

Whether moving for a relationship (like 28.9% of respondents), a new house (like 26.8% of respondents), or another reason, planning your budget ahead of time can minimize the stress and anxiety that moving can bring. You might even be able to save yourself some money, and enjoy a slice of pizza and a beer when it's all done. You've earned it!