Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessing Over These ‘Absorbent and Soft’ Best-Selling Bath Towels—and They’re 39% Off

In the comfort of your bathroom, an at-home spa treatment can seriously elevate your day. However, there’s no need to spend a lot for luxury because simple upgrades can create a spa-like bathroom on a budget. Well-made linens like a cotton towel set will envelop you in a warm, soft sheet after stepping out of the shower. And shoppers are obsessed with the American Soft Linen Luxury Six-Piece Towel Set—plus, it’s on sale for 39% off.

The Amazon best-selling towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand cloths, and two washcloths. The bath towels measure 27 x 54 inches, a standard towel size to wrap around yourself when stepping out of the bath or shower. The hand towels are 16 x 28 inches and the washcloths are 13 x 13 inches: Alining with the average size of most bathroom accessories. Made of 100% Turkish cotton, the affordable towels have a high-quality material for a plush hotel feel.

Amazon

Buy It: American Soft Linen Luxury Six-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $57), Amazon

Highly absorbent and extra-fluffy, the towels are crafted in a long loop pile for added height. The towels are also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified, which means they have been tested and deemed safe from harmful substances—making them a great go-to to stock your whole family’s bathrooms. And no matter the bathroom color scheme, there’s a set to match as the towels are available in 15 color options ranging from neutrals to bold shades.

For best care, Amazon recommends washing the set separately from other laundry to remove excess cotton. There will likely be some shedding in the first few washes, but no worries, they will still stay as soft and sturdy as when they first arrived.

With more than 36,200 five-star ratings, shoppers praise its plush and quick-drying material; one reviewer’s son even said, "that's not a towel, that's a blanket!" The customer appreciates “a fluffy, big towel” when they get out of the shower that won't leave them “uncovered or shivering,” adding that the set “fits the bill!” The reviewer noted that they are “very absorbent and super soft.”

Indulge in luxurious linens without spending a hefty price and get the American Soft Linen Luxury Six-Piece Towel Set on sale for $40.

