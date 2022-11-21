Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Include 50% Off This Air Purifier That Reduces Odors and Allergens

Get it for only $50.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Published on November 21, 2022 03:41PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier for Home

A healthy home can be as simple as having clean air. Cleaning up around the house is easy when you can see the dirty dishes and piles of laundry, but one home care problem that’s harder to see and easier to forget about is the amount of dust and pollutants in the air. Sure, when dust piles up on the shelf it’s easy to wipe off, but the dust and allergens floating around your home are another story. An easy solution to breathing better at home is to install an air purifier. The best air purifiers help to combat dust, smoke, and even allergens. And this popular air purifier on Amazon is currently on sale for 50% off ahead of Black Friday. 

The Veva 8000 Air Purifier is usually priced at $100, but for a limited time, you can grab it for only $50. It’s equipped with a HEPA filter that works well to clear pet dander and allergens and capture dust as small as .3 microns in spaces up to 325 square feet. Not only will you breathe cleaner with the elimination of pollen and other particles, but the air purifier also helps eliminate odors. Any pet owner knows that while we love our furry friends, they can get smelly from time to time. The activated carbon pre-filters help to remove strong odors from pets, smoking, and even harsh cooking smells. Once the particles go into the carbon filter, fresh air is filtered through the air purifier’s activated charcoal nano-technology.  

VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier for Home, Pets Hair, Dander, Large Room, 325 Sq Ft., HEPA Filter & 4 Premium Activated Carbon Pre Filters Removes Allergens, Smoke, Dust, Pet & Odor

amazon.com

Buy It:  Veva 8000 Air Purifier, $50 (was $100), Amazon

The base of the air purifier is removable, making it adjustable between a tower and a tabletop purifier. With three fan speeds that range from “ultra quiet” to “turbo,” even the highest fan speed isn’t super intrusive according to those who have the air purifier in their home. One reviewer wrote that they “can barely hear it on low, and level three isn't noisy at all.” 

Well-loved, the sleek air purifier has more than 3,000 five-star ratings and an average of 4.5 out of five stars. One reviewer noted that “This quiet little filter cleans the air better than any I have seen except the high dollar ones.” Another shopper mentioned that the air purifier helped clear their persistent allergies at its lowest setting. “It completely cleared my stuffy, stopped-up nose and chest, which is a chronic issue for me. I find that setting one is all I need.”

With a low noise level, the air purifier is non-intrusive and works well in busy households. Safe for a home with pets and children, the air purifier has an automatic shut-off feature if the front panel is removed. 

Clear up the pollutants in your home at a discount with this early Black Friday deal. Grab the Veva 8000 Black Air Purifier for 50% off at Amazon.

More Black Friday Deals

