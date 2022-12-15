Nespresso, Tempur-Pedic, iRobot, and More Are Up to 81% Off During Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event

Score deals starting at only $14.

Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Published on December 15, 2022 05:30PM EST

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon launched a new sale to take advantage of: the Very Merry Deals event. Find last-minute gifts, plus discounts on bedding, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more. During this sale, you can shop major brands like Tempur-Pedic, Nespresso, Le Creuset, iRobot, Bissell, and Keurig, all at a discount. 


For example, this Le Creuset mini round cocotte is just $19 and would make a fantastic gift for someone who likes to cook—and it arrives before Christmas. Make sure your home is cozy and clean this holiday season with a new air purifier, memory foam pillows, and a portable carpet cleaner. But don’t wait to shop—the Very Merry Deals Event ends on 12/21, so check out all the discounts now. 

Sweet Home Collection 7 Piece Comforter Set

Amazon

Best Amazon Home Deals

Get a new tree stand this year just in time for Christmas with this option from Krinner that’s 20 percent off. You can also totally upgrade your bed for a better sleep in 2023 with this 7-piece comforter set that’s just $41, a memory foam mattress topper for 10 percent off, and Tempur-Pedic pillows for 44 percent off. We also found this WiFi-compatible essential oil diffuser that doubles as a humidifier—and it’s currently 50 percent off. Use your phone, Alexa, or Google Home to control the LED color, amount of mist, timer, and scheduling.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Amazon

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Shop fan-favorite brands like Nespresso, Crock-Pot, Keurig, and more at a discount during this sale event. This Crock-Pot slow cooker has an extra large capacity to cook for up to 10 people, so you can cook for an entire dinner party all at once. It’s 44 percent off right now, so snag it while you can. And this Keurig single-serve coffee maker and this Nespresso machine would make perfect gifts for coffee lovers since they arrive before Christmas if you hurry to purchase now.  

ROUNDFIRE Large Rectangle Tabletop Fire Pit

Amazon

Best Amazon Outdoor Deals

Now’s the perfect time to shop for discounts on patio and garden products so you’re already prepared when the weather starts to heat up. This Traeger wood-pellet grill has more than 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s $100 off. You’ll also find items you can use this winter, like this fire pit that’s 67 percent off and these outdoor furniture covers that are just $29. 

BISSELL SpotClean Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Best Amazon Vacuum and Floor Care Deals

Sales are an ideal time to purchase more expensive appliances like vacuum cleaners so you can save some money. Right now, major brands are on sale, including Shark, Bissell, and iRobot, and you can shop all kinds of vacuums at a discount: robot, upright, and stick. Definitely take advantage of the deal on this Inse cordless stick vacuum that’s currently 81 percent off—it’s down to $130 from $700! Check out this popular Bissell portable carpet cleaner that’s on sale for $145, too. 

More Must-Shop Products

