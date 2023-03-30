Amazon’s Hidden Spring Cleaning Storefront Is Filled with Essentials for a Spotless Home

Prices start at $3.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray

Lily Gray is an Associate eCommerce Home Editor for Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2020, covering the best products in the home and lifestyle spaces. As a shopping expert, Lily has spent the last few years testing products and researching trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was a Home and Shopping writer for the Dotdash Meredith news and deals eCommerce team, and contributed to PEOPLE, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Shape, and All Recipes. Lily attended Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Political Science.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on March 30, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spring Cleaning Storefront Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Pamela Jew

When spring comes along we prepare to trade snow for sunshine and occasional rain showers, but we also can expect a surge of dust and pollen. With seasons changing, it’s only natural to jump to deep clean your space—that’s why spring cleaning checklists are so popular after all.  Before you start scrubbing your dishwasher filter (yes, it has a washable filter) and dusting your vents, you need to take stock of your supplies. And Amazon has a hidden spring cleaning section with everyday essentials to achieve a spotless home. 

Within this secret storefront, you’ll find multipurpose cleaners, laundry detergents, cleaning gadgets, and eco-friendly formulas manufactured to get the job done faster. These housecleaning marvels can be used all throughout your home, giving you a streamlined system to cut down on the amount of products in your cleaning caddy. Popular brands like Mrs. Meyer’s, Swiffer, and Mr. Clean are available along with under-the-radar solutions that are not to be missed. 

Prices start at just $3, so keep scrolling to check out these spring cleaning staples at Amazon. Many are available through the retailer’s subscribe and save program, too. 

Mrs. Meyer's All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Amazon

Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner

Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner is a household must-have for disinfecting kitchen countertops, tile, floors, and more. It removes stuck-on messes with a swipe of a paper towel, leaving a spotless surface in its wake. Its popularity can also be credited to its array of refreshing scents like lemon verbena, lavender, honeysuckle, geranium, basil, and more.  

Buy It: Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner, $4 with coupon (was $12), Amazon

AIDEA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths-50PK

Amazon

Aidea 50-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Skip the disposables and opt for this 50-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths instead. These cloths can be used for dry dusting or wet cleaning on windows, countertops, bathroom fixtures, electronics, cars, and more. And they’re machine-washable for easy maintenance.  

Buy It: Aidea 50-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, $20 (was $21), Amazon

The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes

Amazon

The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes

Sometimes all you need is a quick disinfecting wipe for little messes and on-the-go spills. These wipes from The Honest Company are made from plant-derived alcohol that kills 99.9% of germs. The wipes are infused with aloe to prevent drying hands, and they come fragrance-free or in light lavender and grapefruit scents.

Buy It: The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes, ($14, Amazon)

Hiware 4 Pcs Drill Brush Attachment Set

Amazon

Hiware Four-Piece Drill Brush Attachments

You can use the power of your electric drill to clean grimy surfaces like bathtubs, tile, appliances, and even outdoor furniture, grills, and car exteriors. The set comes with three brushes in different sizes and an attachment you can snap into your drill to scrub surfaces in seconds. You won’t have to sponge down your shower again. 

Buy It: Hiware Four-Piece Drill Brush Attachments, $9 (was $16), Amazon

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls

Amazon

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls

It’s time to ditch your dryer sheets. Not only are dryer sheets single-use, but they can also contain harsh chemicals that can be irritating to your skin, too. Enter: Dryer balls. These dryer balls are made of wool that can last more than 1,000 loads and work to lessen drying time, de-wrinkle and fluff laundry without the static cling. And the Handy Laundry set of six dryer balls was awarded our “Best Wool” option.  

Buy It: Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, ($14, Amazon)

FOLEX Instant Carpet Spot Remover

Amazon

Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover

It’s important to have a spot carpet cleaner in any household, but it’s especially crucial with pets and kids. This water-based formula can be used to eradicate pet accidents, coffee, wine, grease, oil, food, blood, and dirt stains in minutes. The Amazon best-seller is also fragrance-free.  

Buy It: Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, ($7, Amazon)

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Battery-Operated Power Scrubber

If you get frustrated with grimey faucets, drains, grout, and other crevices, consider the Rubbermaid power scrubber that’s designed to clean what sponges miss. The battery-operated gadget features an oscillating brush head that rotates 60 times per second to clean stubborn mold and soap scum in a flash. 

Buy It: Rubbermaid Reveal Battery-Operated Power Scrubber, ($25, Amazon)

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Amazon

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

For those messes you don’t know how to clean, odds are a Magic Eraser can do it. Scuffs on walls, baseboards, cabinets, blinds, and even shoes and luggage are buffed out in seconds. You can even use it to deep clean appliances, outdoor furniture, and grills. 

Buy It: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, ($13, Amazon)

Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubbers

Amazon

Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubber

Deep cleaning your kitchen can reveal the tools that need a swift refresh. If your cast iron cookware looks a little neglected, consider grabbing a stainless steel scrubber that effectively scrapes stubborn grease and food bits without damaging the surface. The tightly coiled scrubber can be used on stainless steel pans and grill grates as well. 

Buy It: Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubber, $3 (was $6), Amazon

Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner

Amazon

Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner

If your kitchen is emitting a foul smell with a cleaned out fridge and a new trash bag, the culprit might be your garbage disposal. These little packets deodorize pipes while removing buildup like food scum and bacteria. Simply run hot water for one minute, lower it to a trickle, pour the packet down the drain, and turn the garbage disposal on until the powder foams.   

Buy It: Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner, $4 (was $6), Amazon

Molly's Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder

Amazon

Molly’s Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder

Laundry detergent can often be too concentrated for most loads, while being heavily fragranced. If you’re looking for a simple, eco-friendly alternative to liquid detergent, check out this powder from Molly’s Suds. Made for sensitive skin, the detergent uses natural ingredients like salt and baking soda to break through stains and odors. You can grab the unscented option or essential oil-infused detergents like peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, and more.  

Buy It: Molly’s Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder, ($22, Amazon)

Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Broom

Amazon

Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Broom

With the myriad of powerful stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and vacuum/mop hybrids, some may choose to forgo the humble broom—but we argue it deserves a permanent spot in your cleaning closet. This heavy-duty broom seamlessly sweeps quick messes for when you don’t want to lug out your vacuum. It’s a must for unforeseen accidents like broken glass or ceramics that your vacuum couldn’t handle. Not to mention it's a godsend for sweeping porches, patios, and outdoor steps in a flash.  

Buy It: Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Broom, ($18, Amazon)

Swiffer 360 Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit

Amazon

Swiffer 360-Degree Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit

Even with regular deep cleaning, dust finds a way to collect on surfaces almost instantly. This Swiffer duster makes brushing surfaces quick and painless thanks to its extendable handle and dust-trapping fibers. It’s flexible enough to slide in between tight corners and crevices. 

Buy It: Swiffer 360-Degree Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit, $9 with coupon (was $10), Amazon

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Outlet Backyard Deals Tout
These 12 Amazon Outlet Deals Will Help You Prep Your Backyard and Patio for Spring Entertaining
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Tout
More Than 56,200 Shoppers Swear by This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner to Keep Their Rugs and Carpets Fresh
One Thing Many Ways photo treatment overlays
5 Ways to Use a Stoneware Pitcher for So Much More Than Serving Drinks
Related Articles
BHG Clean House Awards 2023
Here's Every Winner from Our 2023 Clean House Awards
cleaning baseboards with microfiber cloth
How to Clean Baseboards: 9 Easy Ways to Remove Dust and Dirt
cleaning essentials
Washing Cutlery Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This $8 Tool—Plus 5 Other Essentials to Make Cleaning Simple
Best Cordless Vacuum tout
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing
pink-and-blue themed open-concept living room and kitchen
Spring Cleaning Checklist: The Ultimate Guide to a Tidier Home
lavender cleaner spray
9 Best Bathroom Cleaning Supplies for a Spotless Space
Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Say Changed Their Life Is Now 84% Off at Amazon
Mops Testing
The 7 Best Mops of 2023, According to Lab Testing
small kitchen with small table alongside wall
22 Genius House Cleaning Hacks for a Tidier Space in No Time
neutral living room white fireplace
How to Deep-Clean Every Room in Your House
scrubbing dirty grill rack with sponge
The Best Way to Clean a Grill for Delicious Backyard BBQ
green spray bottle with baking soda
14 Clever Ways to Clean Your Home with Baking Soda
empty kitchen sink after deep cleaning
How to Clean a Kitchen Sink and Drain
wooden dresser with flowers and pink lamps
How to Clean Lampshades
kitchen sink area with silver finish
How to Clean Blinds to Remove Dust and Debris
cleaning supplies
How to Clean with Vinegar to Keep Every Room in Your Home Spotless