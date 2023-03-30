Amazon’s Hidden Spring Cleaning Storefront Is Filled with Essentials for a Spotless Home

When spring comes along we prepare to trade snow for sunshine and occasional rain showers, but we also can expect a surge of dust and pollen. With seasons changing, it’s only natural to jump to deep clean your space—that’s why spring cleaning checklists are so popular after all. Before you start scrubbing your dishwasher filter (yes, it has a washable filter) and dusting your vents, you need to take stock of your supplies. And Amazon has a hidden spring cleaning section with everyday essentials to achieve a spotless home.

Within this secret storefront, you’ll find multipurpose cleaners, laundry detergents, cleaning gadgets, and eco-friendly formulas manufactured to get the job done faster. These housecleaning marvels can be used all throughout your home, giving you a streamlined system to cut down on the amount of products in your cleaning caddy. Popular brands like Mrs. Meyer’s, Swiffer, and Mr. Clean are available along with under-the-radar solutions that are not to be missed.

Prices start at just $3, so keep scrolling to check out these spring cleaning staples at Amazon. Many are available through the retailer’s subscribe and save program, too.

Amazon

Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner

Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner is a household must-have for disinfecting kitchen countertops, tile, floors, and more. It removes stuck-on messes with a swipe of a paper towel, leaving a spotless surface in its wake. Its popularity can also be credited to its array of refreshing scents like lemon verbena, lavender, honeysuckle, geranium, basil, and more.

Buy It: Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner, $4 with coupon (was $12), Amazon

Amazon

Aidea 50-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Skip the disposables and opt for this 50-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths instead. These cloths can be used for dry dusting or wet cleaning on windows, countertops, bathroom fixtures, electronics, cars, and more. And they’re machine-washable for easy maintenance.

Buy It: Aidea 50-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, $20 (was $21), Amazon

Amazon

The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes

Sometimes all you need is a quick disinfecting wipe for little messes and on-the-go spills. These wipes from The Honest Company are made from plant-derived alcohol that kills 99.9% of germs. The wipes are infused with aloe to prevent drying hands, and they come fragrance-free or in light lavender and grapefruit scents.

Buy It: The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes, ($14, Amazon)

Amazon

Hiware Four-Piece Drill Brush Attachments

You can use the power of your electric drill to clean grimy surfaces like bathtubs, tile, appliances, and even outdoor furniture, grills, and car exteriors. The set comes with three brushes in different sizes and an attachment you can snap into your drill to scrub surfaces in seconds. You won’t have to sponge down your shower again.

Buy It: Hiware Four-Piece Drill Brush Attachments, $9 (was $16), Amazon

Amazon

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls

It’s time to ditch your dryer sheets. Not only are dryer sheets single-use, but they can also contain harsh chemicals that can be irritating to your skin, too. Enter: Dryer balls. These dryer balls are made of wool that can last more than 1,000 loads and work to lessen drying time, de-wrinkle and fluff laundry without the static cling. And the Handy Laundry set of six dryer balls was awarded our “Best Wool” option.

Buy It: Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, ($14, Amazon)

Amazon

Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover

It’s important to have a spot carpet cleaner in any household, but it’s especially crucial with pets and kids. This water-based formula can be used to eradicate pet accidents, coffee, wine, grease, oil, food, blood, and dirt stains in minutes. The Amazon best-seller is also fragrance-free.

Buy It: Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, ($7, Amazon)

Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Battery-Operated Power Scrubber

If you get frustrated with grimey faucets, drains, grout, and other crevices, consider the Rubbermaid power scrubber that’s designed to clean what sponges miss. The battery-operated gadget features an oscillating brush head that rotates 60 times per second to clean stubborn mold and soap scum in a flash.

Buy It: Rubbermaid Reveal Battery-Operated Power Scrubber, ($25, Amazon)

Amazon

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

For those messes you don’t know how to clean, odds are a Magic Eraser can do it. Scuffs on walls, baseboards, cabinets, blinds, and even shoes and luggage are buffed out in seconds. You can even use it to deep clean appliances, outdoor furniture, and grills.

Buy It: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, ($13, Amazon)

Amazon

Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubber

Deep cleaning your kitchen can reveal the tools that need a swift refresh. If your cast iron cookware looks a little neglected, consider grabbing a stainless steel scrubber that effectively scrapes stubborn grease and food bits without damaging the surface. The tightly coiled scrubber can be used on stainless steel pans and grill grates as well.

Buy It: Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubber, $3 (was $6), Amazon

Amazon

Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner

If your kitchen is emitting a foul smell with a cleaned out fridge and a new trash bag, the culprit might be your garbage disposal. These little packets deodorize pipes while removing buildup like food scum and bacteria. Simply run hot water for one minute, lower it to a trickle, pour the packet down the drain, and turn the garbage disposal on until the powder foams.

Buy It: Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner, $4 (was $6), Amazon

Amazon

Molly’s Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder

Laundry detergent can often be too concentrated for most loads, while being heavily fragranced. If you’re looking for a simple, eco-friendly alternative to liquid detergent, check out this powder from Molly’s Suds. Made for sensitive skin, the detergent uses natural ingredients like salt and baking soda to break through stains and odors. You can grab the unscented option or essential oil-infused detergents like peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, and more.

Buy It: Molly’s Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder, ($22, Amazon)

Amazon

Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Broom

With the myriad of powerful stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and vacuum/mop hybrids, some may choose to forgo the humble broom—but we argue it deserves a permanent spot in your cleaning closet. This heavy-duty broom seamlessly sweeps quick messes for when you don’t want to lug out your vacuum. It’s a must for unforeseen accidents like broken glass or ceramics that your vacuum couldn’t handle. Not to mention it's a godsend for sweeping porches, patios, and outdoor steps in a flash.

Buy It: Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Broom, ($18, Amazon)

Amazon

Swiffer 360-Degree Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit

Even with regular deep cleaning, dust finds a way to collect on surfaces almost instantly. This Swiffer duster makes brushing surfaces quick and painless thanks to its extendable handle and dust-trapping fibers. It’s flexible enough to slide in between tight corners and crevices.

Buy It: Swiffer 360-Degree Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit, $9 with coupon (was $10), Amazon

