7 Multifunctional Amazon Furniture Finds to Help You Go From Cramped to Clutter-Free

These pieces work double duty as decor and storage.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on August 25, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Amazon Small Space Furniture Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Amazon

If you're starting to feel like your compact home is lacking in storage, you'll need to get creative to maximize your small space. Living small doesn't have to mean living cramped or cluttered. This is especially true thanks to Amazon's Small Space Solutions storefront, which is loaded with customer-loved, multifunctional furniture pieces to help you rework your rooms.

With most of these options, no one will ever know they feature hidden storage since they strike a perfect balance between practical and aesthetically pleasing. We handpicked some pieces that will enhance your tight spaces while maintaining a functional flow in your home.

Small Space Storage Solutions at Amazon

Keep scrolling to learn more about our top space-saving picks.

Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table

Amazon WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment

Amazon

Short on living room space? This is usually the hub for all the family's activities as well as lounging, so having a coffee table that works for you is essential to the room. This design features an adjustable lift-top mechanism to conceal storage—plus, the tabletop can double as a desk.

Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table

Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table

Amazon

Whether you use it as an end table or a nightstand, this model will complete your space. It comes in bright shades like pink and green that will certainly pop, as well as neutrals like gray and white. The lightweight metal table also includes a fabric basket underneath to stow away remote controls, laptops, books, blankets, and more.

Lue Bona Velvet Stool

Amazon LUE BONA Velvet Vanity Stool

Amazon

Just pop the top of this stunning velvet stool up, and you've got room to store small items like magazines, nail polishes, and anything else you need to keep out of sight. The lid also boasts a velvet cushion you can use as extra seating on one side and a wooden plate you can use as a table on the other. 

Household Essentials Barrel Storage Tub

Amazon Household Essentials Ml-4105 Barrel Storage Tub W-Lid

Amazon

Add a rustic edge and beautiful texture to your room with an accent wicker basket, and in this storage piece, you also have a table, an additional place to sit, and an ottoman. It's also shoppable in materials like paper rope, seagrass, and hyacinth, and you can grab it in various gorgeous neutral shades to match your style.

Christopher Knight Home Ottilie Fabric Storage Ottoman

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Ottilie Fabric Storage Ottoman

Amazon

Whether you use it as an end-of-bed storage bench, an entryway seat, or a statement accent for your living room, there's no wrong way to incorporate this ottoman into your home. The beautiful upholstered finish makes it look more expensive than it actually is, and it offers you a lot of room to hide any clutter.

DHP Andora Coil Sofa Bed

Amazon DHP Andora Coil Futon Sofa

Amazon

This contemporary couch neatly converts into a cozy sofa bed so your guests will always have a place to sleep, even when you're limited on space. From the tufted fabric to the sleek construction, this isn't your ordinary futon. The cushions use individually encased coils to offer maximum comfort and support.

Happimess Caden Storage Trunk

Amazon happimess Caden 46" Storage Coffee Table

Amazon

There's no place this versatile trunk can't go—it's even foldable, so you can compactly tuck it away when not in use. The rattan storage piece will look stylish in your living room or bedroom room, and a large capacity of 45.6 inches long, 23.6 inches wide, and 19.3 inches tall means you can conceal plenty of items easily.

