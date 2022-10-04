The Best Deals Under $25 to Snap Up Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

The time for early Black Friday deals is now thanks to Amazon's upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, which is set for October 11 and October 12. While we're still a week away, Amazon has already dropped some new deals featuring amazing discount prices in just about every department, from kitchen to fashion. If you didn't have the opportunity to explore Prime Day deals in July, here's your second chance to do some early holiday shopping and save big.

Think of the Prime Early Access Sale as Amazon's second Prime Day; you'll be able to snag top-name brand products on sale during the 48-hour event, along with exclusive, timely lightning deals from other major brands. While the sale isn’t exclusive to Prime Members, you can’t take full advantage of the sale and its many deals and perks without a membership, but you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial. This will provide you access to additional benefits like free two-day shipping, Prime Video, and the retailer’s Try Before You Buy program.

The two-day sale is the optimal time to jump-start holiday shopping for those looking to get ahead of the rush and avoid the lines and shipping delays. And the good news is, you don’t have to wait for the Prime Early Access event to start. While Amazon hasn't announced its day-of deals yet, there are thousands of early sales that you can start shopping right now.

We've scoured Amazon and sorted through every deal to pick out the top home, kitchen, and outdoor deals under $25 to add to your cart immediately.

You can save up to 71% on these early sale picks.

Best Kitchen Deals

Amazon

If your kitchen tools are starting to look a little worn down, it might be time to replenish or replace them. Make your kitchen holiday- and fall-ready by taking advantage of these early kitchen deals. Gear up like a pro with the Bravedge 7" Chef Knife, or gift it to your favorite home chef while saving $14; either way, you can never have too many sharp knives in the kitchen. If you're looking for an easier way to mince and dice up your vegetables, you can't go wrong with the versatile Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer—and right now, it's half off.

Kitchen messes are unavoidable but can easily be cleaned up with this super absorbent pack of 10 Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths. And while you appreciate your clean kitchen, you may notice it needs some organizing, too. The Ordora Organizer can help you finally pull together that pesky cabinet of pots and pans and make room for the convenient FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set that will undoubtedly come in handy for leftovers.

Best Home Deals

Amazon

Amazon has a massive assortment of home steals right now that you can shop and save big on. If you're ready to add a touch of autumnal flair to your bedroom with ultra-soft, breathable bedding, then you'll be pleased to learn that you can save up to 58 percent on the highly-rated Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set.

Welcome the cooler season into the rest of your home with other on-sale goods. Every entryway needs a durable and easy-to-care-for doormat like this one from SlipToGrip. While you're at it, don't forget to do some fall tidying, too. At 33 percent off, this set of six Fabric Cube Storage Bins will help you clear clutter in no time, or you can simply use them to store some items away until next year. If you're thinking about giving your home an innovative upgrade, you should begin with an Amazon Smart Plug for $13.

Best Outdoor Deals

Amazon

We might be heading toward colder weather, but there's no better time to get a head start on elevating your patio and outdoor area to your exact liking. Ready to kick back and relax? Create a laid back ambiance with these Outdoor String Lights. You'll also get the privacy you crave for your backyard oasis with the sleek OutdoorLines Waterproof Outdoor Curtains, which are half off with a digital coupon. With the Junredy Expandable Garden Hose and Antonki Humidity Gauge, you will be well on your way to having everything you need for the warmer seasons to come.

Camping enthusiasts will also be pleased to know that they can grab the best-selling Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Hammock starting at $22, or the essential Go Time Gear Life Tent Emergency Survival Shelter for $10 off.

