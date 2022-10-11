KitchenAid’s Iconic Stand Mixer Is $120 Off During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Fall and holiday baking is in the air—and now’s the time to make sure you have the proper tools to get the job done. One of my core childhood memories was baking pumpkin bars and sugar cookies with my mom, and at the center of it all was her white KitchenAid stand mixer. The hefty mixer produces large batches of dough at such speed, I was mesmerized by the ferocity of it as a young baker, and I admittedly get enchanted by the same appliance today. And now thousands of KitchenAid fans (like me) can get the iconic stand mixer for 32% off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: But only for one more day.

KitchenAid stand mixers have been beloved for generations, and the Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart mixer is no exception. Don’t be fooled by the word “mini” from this smaller version of the original mixer—it can still make up to five dozen cookies in one go without taking up as much counter space. And with a $110 price difference, you won’t miss the additional 1.5-quart.

The mixer has 10 speeds to achieve a perfect consistency, whether you’re making pizza dough or whipping meringue. It comes with a beater, dough hook, and six-wire whip to accommodate most baking projects—but if you’re looking for assistance with tasks like making homemade pasta, grinding meat, or spiralizing veggies, the mixer is also compatible with the brand’s many attachments (sold separately). And did we mention the beaters and stainless steel bowl are dishwasher-safe?

With a handy tilt-head design, you can add your ingredients with ease, even as it’s beating. Another bonus of this version of the stand mixer? It’s 6 pounds lighter than the original, making it a lot easier to move around your kitchen.

Even though the stand mixer is an investment, shoppers say it’s “worth every cent.” One reviewer (who immediately made zucchini bread after receiving the mixer) said, “WOW, did this mixer whip up the ingredients faster than I could have! And I had it on low. It is so easy to use, and cleans up quickly.”

Whether you’re making apple pies, gingerbread cookies, or spiced rum cakes this holiday season, the KitchenAid stand mixer should be there through it all. Grab it now while it’s $120 off before 11:59 p.m. PT tomorrow night.

