Get Ready for Halloween With These Frighteningly Good Decor Deals at Amazon

Some of you may have already gotten a headstart on decking your homes out for the Halloween season, while others may still be in the decor exploration phase. October is already here, but luckily, there is still plenty of time to create the haunted house of your dreams—and with Amazon Prime shipping, you won't have to wait very long, either.

You can discover a wide variety of stunningly eerie Halloween finds on Amazon, whether you're looking to transform the exterior of your home into a hauntingly chic display or a cute and fun scenescape. You may have already heard about Amazon's upcoming massive Prime Early Access sale, which is arriving just in time for the holiday season, but you don’t have to wait until the sale starts to score great deals on must-have decor pieces.

For those who are unfamiliar, Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is a first-of-its-kind event offering Prime Day-like low prices and deals on everything from tech gadgets and fashion items to kitchen appliances and gardening tools. The sale is a 48-hour event that will run from October 11 to October 12, and in order to take advantage of the full array of significant discounts and deals, you'll need to be a Prime member. There’s no need for non-Prime members to worry, though—you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial, which you can cancel at any time.

Additionally, Prime members can enjoy unlimited streaming through Prime Video, free two-day shipping, and Amazon's new Try Before You Buy program, which lets you try out up to six clothing, accessory, or jewelry items for a seven-day period before you purchase them.

With thousands of early deals ahead of the Prime Early Access sale, we scoured Amazon to uncover the best, standout options to help you get your home in the Halloween spirit in no time. You'll want to add these to your cart immediately—before they sell out.

Scroll down to see our favorite Halloween decor picks for a steal.

The Best Early Deals on Halloween Decor

Buy It: Twinkle Star Solar String Lights, $18 with coupon (was $20), Amazon

No mood, ghoulish or not, is complete without great lighting. The eight lighting modes allow you to customize the look of your home and yard. The lights are also solar powered, so they’ll automatically switch on at dusk and off at dawn.

Buy It: Joiedomi Halloween Inflatable Witch, $20 (was $25), Amazon

Not all of your Halloween decor has to be grim and scary. This inflatable witch crashing into a wall will surely garner laughs from around the block. With built-in LED lights, she can be seen from afar. Shoppers have set her in front of garages and trees for the full comedic effect.

Buy It: Halloween Ghost Pathway Lights, $16 with coupon (was $27), Amazon

Light the path to your front door for trick-or-treaters with these waterproof 7-foot-long string lights. You can choose from two adorable designs: ghosts or pumpkins.

Buy It: Twinkle Star Halloween Inflatable Ghost, $50 (was $80), Amazon

Your lawn will be the envy of the neighborhood with this frightening, 12-foot tall, self-inflating ghost. With auto-changing LED colors, you can set and forget this figure.

Buy It: Halloween Porch Banners, $16 (was $19), Amazon

You'll love this chic set of trick-or-treating and witch-themed banners if you're into the more traditional decor. They are made from durable 600D polyester oxford fabric, so you can appreciate them for years to come.

Buy It: Halloween Tree, $16 (was $24), Amazon

Who said holiday trees were exclusive to Christmas? Set this five-foot beauty on your front porch, or hang a couple of them in your front yard trees to give the appearance of large, floating witch or wizard hats.

Buy It: Gaboss Stretch Spider Web, $7 (was $13), Amazon

Is it actually Halloween without creepy crawlies lurking in the shadows of our lawns? The super stretch web material can cover up to 200-square feet in area and it includes 25 plastic spiders, so you can customize your yard to your liking.

Buy It: Yosager Pose-N-Stay Skeleton with Glowing Eyes, $70 (was $90), Amazon

This 5-foot-tall skeleton is highly flexible, and the joints can be locked into place so you can easily set it up to fit in with your Halloween decor scheme. The glowing red eyes add an extra creepy touch.

Buy It: Waterglide Outdoor Halloween Net Lights, $25 (was $29), Amazon

Give your bushes the scary treatment with these bright outdoor net lights. The netting design makes it the perfect backdrop for spider-related scenes.

Buy It: Eldnacele Halloween Flickering Candles, $26 (was $32), Amazon

Try these convenient, battery-operated flickering candles featuring spider, skull, and raven designs for a low-maintenance decor option. They have a 6-hour cycle timer setting, so they’ll turn on and off at the same time each day without you needing to do anything.

Buy It: Yosager Halloween Wreath, $38 (was $50), Amazon

During the Halloween season, your front door is prime real estate. Welcome the spirit of Halloween with a scary-cute centerpiece. With the orange LED lights on the wreath, you can really make a statement with minimal effort.

Buy It: Artoid Mode Happy Halloween Decorative Doormat, $23 (was $28), Amazon

This friendly doormat will go great with rustic-style decorations. If you’re leaving a bowl of candy out for the trick-or-treat festivities, rest it on this easy-to-clean, non-slip rug for a warm, neighborly aesthetic.

Buy It: Malendo Ghost Hanging Decorations, $19 with coupon (was $25), Amazon

Make your trees or front porch appear more lively with this set of eight light-up ghosts. Don’t worry about where to plug them in, either; they use three AA batteries and are designed with strings above each hat to make hanging them as seamless as possible.

Buy It: Avoin Hocus Pocus Garden Flag, $7 (was $14), Amazon

Add a little Halloween flair to your garden with this Hocus Pocus-themed flag. It can be used with any garden flag pole and will be easy to store and save for next year.

Buy It: Staaricc Solar Tiki Torches, $57 with coupon (was $80), Amazon

These showstopping mini solar torches flicker with dancing flames (without the fire hazard) and automatically switch on and off at night and during the day. They’re perfect for setting a warm ambiance all year round, not just on Halloween.

