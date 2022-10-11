The 26 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Prime Early Access Sale Ends

Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is here, and the all-new sale event features hundreds of markdowns on furniture for the living room, bedroom, dining room, patio, and more. The Prime Early Access Sale is designed to fill the hole between Prime Day in July and Black Friday in November, so folks can get a head-start on their holiday shopping. But you have to move quickly—the sale runs October 11 through October 12.

Keep in mind that this is a Prime-exclusive event, meaning you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the savings. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial just in time for the sale. Amazon has also released its first-ever brand-curated Top 100 list with the season’s most popular and “giftable” items.

To further narrow down the search, we’ve curated a list of editor-favorite furniture deals to spruce up your space, including deals on chic coffee tables, foam mattresses, dining chair sets, patio furniture, writing desks, and more.

Best Prime Early Access Living Room Furniture Deals

Amazon

The living room is the centerpiece of the home, so there’s no better place to start if you’re looking to give your space a revamp. The Sauder International Lux Collection Round Coffee Table—now just $96—adds an elevated look to any space thanks to its heavy tempered glass and satin gold trim. We’re also excited to see this mustard-hued futon from Novogratz discounted by 28% during the sale. Its tufted cushions and curved armrests give the illusion of luxury, and you can recline one cushion at a time, with each arm and the back cushion reclining separately, for comfortable lounging or to create a bed. There are many other deeply discounted living room furniture items, including TV consoles, side tables, ottomans, accent chairs, and more.

Best Prime Early Access Bedroom Furniture Deals

Amazon

You’ll find nearly 200 bedroom furniture markdowns during the 48-hour sale event, but these four standout from the rest. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress—currently discounted by $149—is made from the brands’ signature adaptive foam, which provides pressure relief and wicks away heat and moisture. One Amazon reviewer writes, “When I wake up in the morning, I feel refreshed and I'm not sore (and I have back issues).”

The CosmoLiving Westerleigh End Table, now just $148, has an on-trend look with sophisticated gold hardware and comes in a number of colors, including Emerald Green and Terracotta. You’ll also find prices slashed on bed frames, bedroom storage, and more.

Best Prime Early Access Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals

Amazon

A new set of dining room chairs or bar stools can make all the difference in the look and feel of your kitchen and dining space. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of kitchen and dining room furniture deals during the Prime Early Access sale. For a more traditional dining feel, the Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Beige Fabric Dining Chair Set—now just $204 for a set of two—features a distressed wood frame and an upholstered cushion for both style and comfort. For a clever and stylish kitchen storage solution, the FirsTime & Co. Francesca Bar Cart can be used as a bar cart, coffee cart, or as extra storage for tableware, and it’s 52% off during the sale event.

Best Prime Early Access Outdoor Furniture Deals

Amazon

Patio season is coming to a close, which means there’s no better time to score a great deal on outdoor and patio furniture. The sale features over 70 outdoor furniture and decor deals, including this Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Nuvella Outdoor Sofa, now 54% off. And if you are looking to pack away outdoor cushions, pool supplies, or gardening tools during the off-season, the Yitahome Large Deck Box will keep all your belongings stored neatly out of sight and protected from the elements—and it’s just $144 during the two-day sale.

More Prime Early Access Furniture Deals

Amazon

The furniture deals just keep going. Upgrade your work-from-home setup with the Ameriwood Home Landon Desk, now just $80, which is perfect for small spaces and features hairpin legs for an on-trend look. Find more home office and entryway furniture deals below.

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals