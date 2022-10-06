You Can Get This Shopper-Loved Garden Weeder for 46% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Starts

Clearing out the weeds in your garden can feel like a never-ending (and extremely tedious) job at times. Not only do they not look the nicest, weeds also compete with your plants for water and nutrients, damaging their overall health and growth. Even though temperatures are beginning to fall, there are still varieties of weeds that can pop up and threaten to take over. Luckily, there are steps you can take to get ahead and protect your garden. But in order to do so, you also need the right tools—that’s where the Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder comes in. Not only is it one of Amazon’s best-selling manual weeders, it’s on sale right now for 46% off.

If you’re not yet aware, Amazon is holding its first ever Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12 to help shoppers get ahead of all the holiday shopping to come in the next few months. The retailer is slashing prices on thousands of products across all categories over those 48 hours, including a plethora of gardening tools and supplies. However, you don’t have to wait to save—there are already tons of early deals to snag ahead of the sale. And the Fiskars weeder is one of the best we’ve seen so far at just $7.

Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder. Amazon

The weeder features a hand trowel style with an ergonomic grip, making it ideal for removing dandelions, thistles, and other invasive species. It features a cast-aluminum head that resists rusting and a handle hole that allows for convenient hanging in your garden storage shed. The handle is also specially designed to prevent hand and wrist fatigue—especially crucial if you’re tackling an overgrowth.

Buyers love its ease of use, grip, and sturdiness and have given it nearly 5,000 five-star ratings to date. One shopper wrote, “I have had zero problems removing weeds from my flower bed with this thing,” adding that out of all the weeders they’ve tried, “this is the best.” They also suggested cleaning the tip off after removing each weed to get all the way to the root.

Another five-star reviewer loved that the handle’s shape made the chore of hand-weeding “less strenuous and more productive.” “The tool is very durable,” they wrote. “It's just a quirky, fun-shaped, low-cost item that is now on my list to give to all my gardening friends and relatives as a small thank-you gift.”

One of the benefits of using a hand weeder rather than a weed wacker or herbicide is you’re less likely to damage your plants, it won’t bring up more weed seeds, and it’s a natural option. Just make sure you know which species you’re dealing with before you start working, and don’t forget to wear gloves.

Because the Prime Early Access Sale arrives before the other major sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s the perfect time to get ahead on your holiday shopping. Take advantage of the low price and add the Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder to your cart for your loved ones invested in keeping their vegetable or flower beds in the best shape possible—or for yourself, of course.

