15 Fall Decor Deals You Can Already Shop Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Over the next few weeks of fall, we’ll usher in “spooky season,” plenty of football games, and Thanksgiving. While you’re prepping for all of the fun and pumpkin spice ahead, why not warm up the feel of your space with an autumnal color palette and a few extra decorative accents? Thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, you can already save quite a bit on customer-loved fall decor.

The Early Prime Access Sale is similar to Prime Day, but this shopping event is happening on October 11 and 12 rather than at the height of the summer. Amazon will drop the prices on thousands of items over the course of the 48 hour sale, which is timed perfectly to jumpstart your holiday shopping. But you don’t have to have a holiday wishlist at the ready in order to score great deals. In fact, you don’t even have to wait to shop, because the retail giant is already quietly discounting tons of pieces to some of the lowest prices we will see all year.

The Best Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Fall Decor Deals:

Whether you fill your home with new fall pieces or you just want to add a few small touches, one of the best places to start is outside. Think about adding a buffalo plaid doormat to your doorstep or welcome guests with a festive garden flag. Then continue the festive fun inside by swapping out your throw pillows for a whimsical velvet set, and don’t forget to add the scent of fall with a Yankee Candle that has 46,600 five-star ratings and 4,000 positive reviews.

“I love Yankee Candle's Autumn Wreath. It's so comforting to come home to and is strong but not overpowering,” shared a reviewer. They also mentioned they think the scent is appropriate for “any season” even though it’s geared toward the fall.

Of course, this season is chock full of holidays to celebrate. Halloween is up first, and this set of adhesive bats is a great way to add a unique decoration without spending too much time or money. Plus, it’s always fun to give a nod to the Sanderson sisters, so this cheeky Hocus Pocus pillowcase set feels like a must. As Thanksgiving nears, add a welcoming banner to your front door so your guests can enjoy a festive arrival.

“I searched high and low and read so many reviews for Halloween pillowcases, and these really take the cake,” wrote a shopper who purchased the Hocus Pocus pillowcases. They continued, “The designs on the cases are true to the pictures, but [they] are even better in person!”

Rather than sort through all of Amazon’s deals, we put together a curated selection to shop here. Keep scrolling to find all of the can’t-miss fall decor to shop during the Early Prime Access Sale while prices are as low as $5.

Buy It: Jackmold “Happy Fall, Y’all” Garden Flag, $5 (was $7), Amazon

Add a pop of fun to your outdoor space with this on-theme double-sided garden flag that’s well under $10. The flag measures 12.5 x 18 inches, and it’s even weather- and fade-resistant to keep it fresh for years to come.

Buy It: Diyasy 120-Piece 3-D Bat Stickers, $9 (was $13), Amazon

Welcome Halloween in a creative way with these 3-D bat stickers. There are 120 included in the pack, and they range in size from about 3.5 x .5 inches to about 6 x 1.5 inches. Each bat has adhesive tape on the back, and they’re also waterproof to withstand any weather that happens throughout the season.

Buy It: Oriental Cherry Farmhouse Rustic Decor, $8 with coupon (was $14), Amazon

This rustic bundle includes three reversible blocks that are imprinted with “falling leaves, pumpkin spice, and apple cider” on one side and “blessed, grateful, and thankful” on the other—a great combination for fall and Thanksgiving. The three blocks are tied together with twine, and the idea is to add the cute truck on top to complete the look.

Buy It: Dazonge Set of 2 Fall Banners, $14 with coupon (was $19), Amazon

You can hang both of the banners in this set of two together on either side of your door, or you can style them separately throughout the season. Each one measures 70 x 13 inches and has a hanger at the top as well as two grommet holes at the bottom, so your banners stay in place even if they encounter wind.

Buy It: 4th Emotion Store Set of 4 Hocus Pocus Halloween Pillow Covers, $14 (was $26), Amazon

If there’s one classic movie that we’re eager to watch every year around Halloween, it’s Hocus Pocus. If you feel the same, pick up this set of four on-theme pillow covers that each measure 18 x 18 inches. Keep in mind there are other color combinations available too, and they all feature the same fun sayings.

Buy It: Kozyfly Buffalo Plaid Doormat, $20 (was $40), Amazon

Doormats can look a little worn at the end of the season, so it’s likely time to introduce a new one for fall. This buffalo plaid style is darling, festive, and classic because it doesn’t have an over-the-top color palette. It measures 27.5 x 43 inches, and it’s just $20 right now.

Buy It: Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Throw Blanket, $22 (was $40), Amazon

To fully embrace the coziness of the season, you have to have a great throw blanket. This one combines plaid fleece and a fluffy teddy-style fleece for a warm blanket with over 3,800 five-star ratings.

Buy It: Urban Villa Set of 6 Kitchen Towels, $22 (was $25), Amazon

Color is a subtle way to introduce a season into your decor, and this pack of kitchen towels features a two-color design with classic stripes. Each towel in the set is made from 100 percent cotton, and is absorbent and quick drying, according to the brand. The set is available in 14 different colors, and it has 5,600 five-star ratings.

Buy It: Wild Autumn Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet, $22 (was $27), Amazon

Fresh flowers are always in-season, but a dried bouquet is even better because it lasts forever. This bouquet includes 86 dried pampas grass stems, and it measures 17 inches tall. You can keep the entire boho bouquet together as is, or you can split up the stems to create smaller arrangements throughout your home. Either way, this bunch never requires water or any extra care.

Buy It: Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented Classic 22-ounce Large Jar Candle, $25 (was $28), Amazon

According to Yankee Candle, the scent of this single wick candle combines “the spicy warmth of autumn leaves” together with cinnamon apples. The 22-ounce candle is housed inside a classic Yankee Candle jar, which makes it easy to store and use again whenever you would like. Plus, you can choose to order the same classic fall scent in five other sizes and shapes, depending on the style you prefer.

Buy It: Yfytre 3-Pack LED Flameless Candles, $29 with coupon (was $47), Amazon

If you want to light candles inside your home but you’re nervous about open flames, look no further than this set of LED flameless candles. They’re designed to look real without any of the lighting hassle or post-candle smoke of the real thing. They come in a pack of three that you can use on your fireplace mantle or as a centerpiece on your table.

Buy It: Monday Moose Set of 4 Velvet Pillow Covers, $33 (was $38), Amazon

Many people look to add texture to their fall decor, and these velvet pillow covers allow you to do just that and add a splash of color. The set includes four covers that each measure 18 x 18 inches (though other sizes are available), and you can choose from eight different colorways depending on your preferred palette for your home.

Qunwreath Fall Hydrangea Door Wreath.

Buy It: Qunwreath 18-Inch Fall Wreath, $36 (was $43), Amazon

Your front door is one of the first things guests see when they arrive at your house, so think about creating a warm welcome with a wreath that has faux hydrangeas and even includes a “hello” greeting.

Buy It: Unique Loom Autumn Collection Abstract 5 x 8 Area Rug, $87 (was $216), Amazon

The feeling of cold floors underneath your feet is not welcomed during the fall and especially once the winter arrives, so an area rug is an easy way to keep your space warm. This 5 x 8 rug caught our eye because it features a watercolor-like pattern that gives a subtle nod to the season while still feeling fresh and modern. If you’re looking for more options, you’re in luck: There are 14 other styles and five other sizes available.

Buy It: Simple & Opulence Linen King Size Duvet Cover Set, $138 with coupon (was $190), Amazon

As temperatures dip throughout the fall, warmer bedding—like this linen duvet cover set—is a must. It comes with three pieces: a duvet cover and two shams. The set is made from 100 percent linen, and the duvet cover has interior corner ties that you can use to attach your insert of choice. You can shop the set in sizes twin through king in 20 colors and patterns.

