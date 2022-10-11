I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals Worth Buying During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially begun, and if you’re a bargain hunter like me, it’s as if Christmas has come early. In fact, that’s the beauty of the sale; it’s modeled to help you get a jumpstart on the busy holiday shopping season. From now until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 12 you can scroll through thousands of deals across major categories in home, kitchen, electronics, beauty, and more.

It’s easy to get lost in the pages of Amazon—especially during major sale events—but we’re here to help break the sale down to only the best worth buying. I’m a home shopping editor who spends most of my 9 to 5 scrolling through the internet to find the best deals, so naturally I had to share my personal Prime Early Access Sale wishlist. From the iRobot Braava Jet robot mop for $100 off to the Amazon-famous Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for just $37, this is everything I’m shopping during this 48-hour flash sale.

Editor-Approved Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals

These deals last only for a few more hours, so be sure to snatch them up before they’re gone. Save up to 55% off on personalized scented candles, weighted blankets, smokeless firepits, and more when you shop my list below.

Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop

I find vacuuming relaxing and mopping strenuous. So instead of investing in a robot vacuum, I’ve decided to grab this robot mop while it’s on sale for $100 off. The iRobot mop uses smart navigation technology as it sprays a cleaning mixture to remove dirt and spills. Simply attach mop pads and add water and your solution of choice.

Buy It: iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop, $349 (was $450), Amazon

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Even though I have six pillows on my bed, they’re all mixed and matched in terms of brand and even filling—and I have a feeling that a chiropractor would find that counterproductive. I tested two of the Beckham Hotel pillows and now I’m replacing my other pillows with this brand. They’re supportive, fluffy, and never lose their shape—and they’re super affordable at $37 right now.

Buy It: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $37 with coupon (was $47), Amazon

Amazon

Birthdate Co. Zodiac Scented Candles

I’ve seen these candles all over my Instagram and it’s time to take the leap. I can’t think of a sweeter gift for my zodiac-obsessed friends. Each candle is designed with a unique fragrance inspired by the birthdate’s astrological and numerological significance. I’m grabbing a few for holiday gifts, and one for myself.

Buy It: Birthdate Co. Zodiac Scented Candles, $40 (was $48), Amazon

Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

I prefer my coffee and tea scolding hot, so I usually resort to drinking it within five minutes of making the cup which isn’t the most enjoyable experience. But this mug warmer will keep my beverage at the perfect temperature long enough for me to take my time and enjoy it. And at just $14, I’m buying two: One for home and the other for the office.

Buy It: Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $14 (was $20), Amazon

Amazon

Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Pack of 12

A set of microfiber cloths is the most versatile cleaning tool, so it’s high time I grab a few instead of using paper towels and disposable dust brushes. You can use them for dusting and cleaning the grime from the kitchen, bathroom, glass, and car interiors. Plus, this set of 12 is only about $1 apiece.

Buy It: Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Pack of 12, $13 (was $16), Amazon

Amazon

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit

There’s nothing better than sitting by a fire, but the upkeep can be a pain. But the Solo Stove became famous for its smokeless, portable structure that’s easy to maintain—and I can’t wait to buy one for $70 off. The 2.0 version also comes with a removable ash pan to make it effortless to clean.

Buy It: Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit, $230 (was $300), Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer. Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

I’ve been meaning to purchase an air fryer for years, but I didn’t want another appliance to take up precious kitchen space. Now that this best-seller is $45 off, I’m finally jumping on the bandwagon. The 4-quart air fryer is large enough to handle my meal-preps, yet small enough to fit on my countertop. And all of the parts are dishwasher-safe, too.

Buy It: Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $85 (was $130), Amazon

Amazon

O’Bright Industrial Floor Lamp

My apartment gets really dark in the winter and my bedroom could use some extra lighting. It’s a small space, so I’m opting for this modern industrial floor lamp that’s as functional as it is beautiful. It resembles lighting from high-end brands, but I only need to spend $30 to achieve the same look.

Buy It: O’Bright Industrial Floor Lamp, $30 with coupon (was $45), Amazon

Amazon

Zonli Weighted Blanket

While a cozy throw is a fall and winter necessity, a weighted blanket that can improve your sleep quality certainly deserves a spot on your mattress. That’s why I’m grabbing this weighted blanket while it’s only $38 right now. It has a seven-layer structure that’s filled with beads to give it the signature heft that feels like you’re getting hugged as you snooze.

Buy It: Zonli Weighted Blanket, $38 with coupon (was $70), Amazon

Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

I have an Alexa device in my living room and have wanted one in my bedroom for quite some time. I’ll use it to listen to music and podcasts, set alarms, and create checklists without pushing a button. And at $18, I might as well grab another one for the kitchen.

Buy It: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker, $18 (was $40), Amazon