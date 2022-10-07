We Found 12 Unbelievable Rug Deals to Shop While Waiting for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

An area rug holds a lot of power. It serves as a centerpiece, creates a color palette, and anchors a room, all at the same time. Whether it’s in your bathroom or living room, you can use a rug to tie in your design elements and different aesthetics—or change up the whole vibe altogether. If your space has been in need of a refresh, now is the perfect time to browse for rugs on Amazon—the retailer reduced prices on multiple best-sellers in all kinds of styles, from minimal to modern, ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

Whether your style is farmhouse chic or coastal grandma, this area rug will fit in any space. The beige shade goes with a plethora of color palettes, and the hand-woven material adds an element of texture (not to mention quality). Get it for 62% off in the 6 x 9 size.

nuLOOM Contemporary Thigpen Area Rug

With over 6,000 five-star ratings, this modern rug is a top-rated choice on Amazon. Bring visual interest to your space with the sleek and simple pattern, and don’t stress about maintenance—simply vacuuming and spot cleaning keeps it in its best condition. Get it in the 5 x 8 size for just $76.

Andecor Indoor Shaggy Plush Area Rug

Not only does this area rug personalize your space and give it style, it also doubles as a comfortable seating (or laying) area. The fur is non-shedding, and there are 10 fun color options to choose from. Shop it for yourself or as a gift for a loved one while it’s priced as low as $27.

Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype Boho Vintage Diamond Indoor Area Rug

Create some bohemian vibes in your home with this Moroccan area rug, featuring a vintage diamond pattern and a neutral color scheme. The low-pile synthetic fibers make it durable for high-traffic areas, so feel free to place it in your living room or entryway.

Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug

If you’ve been searching for a way to incorporate more color into your space, this rug is for you. The bright hues and gorgeous medallion design truly make it a standout focal point. Plus, it’s Amazon’s Choice with over 15,000 five-star ratings. Shop it while it’s 71% off at $77.

Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Gray Area Rug

Vintage style is a major home trend right now—and it’s easy to see why with this area rug. Shoppers have given it over 23,000 five-star ratings for its beautiful design and ease of care. Regularly priced at $193 for the 5 x 8 foot size, it’s currently a steal for under $70.

Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Modern Plush Rug

Give your space a unique touch with this cozy round shag rug. It works in any area, from a bedroom to laundry room, and with 22 color options, you’ll definitely be able to find one that fits in. Top-rated with over 29,000 five-star reviews, you can get it now for up to $259 off.

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug

The subtle Moroccan pattern and soft material of this rug give your home a warm, welcoming vibe guests are sure to compliment. Made of 100% polypropylene materials, the plush pile design ensures comfort and makes spot cleaning effortless.

Safavieh Shabby Chic Evoke Oriental Rug

You can’t go wrong with a classically chic Oriental rug—and this one features one of the best Early Access Prime day deals we’ve seen at up to 79% off, taking it from $800 to $169 in its 8 x 10 foot size. The hint of blue adds color without being too loud, and the enhanced synthetic fibers make it stain resistant and non-shedding.

Safavieh Madison Paisley Rug

Vintage, Victorian, boho: This paisley rug works with multiple design styles and gives you an easy way to incorporate a pattern if your home is in need of more visual elements. It pairs well with neutral or bright furniture, and it’s Amazon’s Choice with over 10,000 five-star ratings. Plus, you can’t beat the deal: Shop it now for up to 75% off.

nuLoom Bria Moroccan Shag Tasseled Area Rug

Who doesn’t love tassels? This shag rug fits in any space, from the dining room to the at-home office, and it’s designed with durability at the forefront. Buy it for a minimalist-obsessed loved one while it’s over $100 off in select sizes.

Maples Rugs Georgina Traditional Area Rug

If your home leans more toward dark and moody, this area rug is the perfect accent piece. The rich, dual-tone colors and elegant border design give it a sophisticated feel, and it features highlights for a luster-like sheen. Get it now starting at $18.

